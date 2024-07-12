Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot, Chester and Chepstow feature on busy Friday as Summer Mile meeting begins

Ascot's Summer Mile meeting gets under way on Friday with a typically classy card, with Chester and Chepstow's evening action hot on their heels, before more top action from Saratoga, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.10 Ascot - Classy handicappers Fresh and Mums Tipple headline

James Fanshawe's Fresh has shown his best form at this track including when claiming the International Stakes back in 2022 and he must be feared as he drops in class for the Tide Handicap (5.10) finished seventh in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

The Richard Hannon-trained Mums Tipple has been running well in defeat this year and heads the opposition as he continues to edge down the weights under Sean Levey.

Of the others, Michael Dod's Glenfinnan finished fifth in the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal meeting and should not be underestimated off the same mark.

7.50 Chester - So Deuce and Gloucestershire contest feature handicap

Roger Varian's So Deuce got off the mark when comfortably landing a Leicester maiden on his last start and he rates the one to beat in the Chester Handicap (7.50) as he steps up in distance on this handicap debut under Ray Dawson.

Gloucestershire returns to the care of Martyn Meade and he would have strong claims if able to build on his recent third at Newmarket with Tommie Jakes claiming a handy 5lb.

Meade is back training under a sole license after a stint with son Freddie and will be hoping to make a winning return, with Gloucestershire the stable's first runner since October last year.

Charlie Hills' Bodorgan makes the shortlist after his narrow second at Haydock last month.

Image: Trainer Martyn Meade returns to the track on Friday with a first runner since October

7.00 Chepstow - Channon's Kalama Sunrise on a five-timer

It has been a remarkable summer so far for Jack Channon's Kalama Sunrise after kicking off a winning streak of four races when scoring over this course and distance in early June.

John and Rhys Flint will be hoping Rival can be just that in the Flushed With Success Handicap (7.00) after producing a cracking effort to be second at Windsor at the start of the month.

Of the rest, John O'Shea's Bantry needs to rediscover his Doncaster form from April, with the same trainer also responsible for Romanovich and Letter Of The Law.

Watch every race from Ascot, Chester and Chepstow all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, July 12.