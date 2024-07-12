THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND DISTRESSING

Suspect Kyle Clifford arrested in murder investigation after wife and two daughters of commentator John Hunt killed

The man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt has been arrested on suspicion of their murders.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was detained by police on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been treated for injuries in hospital since then but was only arrested today. He remains in a serious condition.

The victims have been named as Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of Sky Sports Racing presenter and BBC commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

They were found in Ashlyn Close, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

They had serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

There were further searches at a house in Rendlesham Road, Enfield, on Thursday morning in relation to the deaths.

Members of police staff were seen wearing gloves and face masks outside the property which was first searched on Wednesday.

Derek Turner, a nearby resident, said the arrival of around 10 police cars and ambulance crews was "like an explosion in the street".

He told Sky News officers were dressed in "black uniforms with sort of semi-automatic guns walking around".

Friends of Carol, Louise and Hannah attended a memorial service in Bushey on Thursday morning, with Mrs Hunt's friends Dionne Smith, Abigail Phillips and Lea Holloway saying they were "together in grief".

Colleagues of Hannah Hunt paid tribute to the "fantastic therapist" in a post on Facebook, saying it was with "deep regret and sadness" that The Anti-Ageing Clinic based in Radlett, Hertfordshire, learned of the "horrific murder" on Tuesday night.

Rohit Mitra, a friend of Louise, described her as "one of the loveliest girls I knew", saying she "always had a smile and was very positive and hardworking".

Image: Sky Sports Racing presenter and commentator John Hunt

John Hunt works for both the BBC and Sky Sports Racing.

Sky Sports Racing said in a statement on Wednesday: "Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time."

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family at this tragic time.

"The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time."

If you are affected by any of the things above then there is more help and support available at www.sky.com/viewersupport. There is also information on there from Women's Aid and Refuge, which can provide more support should you need it.