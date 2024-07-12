Weekend Winners: Inisherin and Vandeek set for July Cup rematch at Newmarket as sprint stars take centre stage

Weekend Winners host Kate Tracey is joined by Declan Rix and Sam Boswell to preview a bumper Saturday of action, featuring the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

The top of the July Cup market features a fascinating renewal of the rivalry between three-year-old stars Inisherin and Vandeek.

The former came out on top in soft conditions at Haydock in May before going on to Royal Ascot success in the Commonwealth Cup, while Vandeek has been kept quiet since losing his unbeaten record.

Declan Rix…

"I think anyone who watched the racing at Newmarket on Thursday probably saw how well front-runners and prominent racers were doing, so I wanted to have a horse that was going to be on the front end.

"I thought Regional would go well and comes here off the back of a career best in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot. I thought he showed good gate speed and early pace that day before possibly getting a little outpaced, suggesting this sharper six furlongs could be tailor-made for him.

"I just hope the ground dries out because he's obviously very good on a firmer surface.

"He's clearly in form and his style of racing is going to suit the track, so I hope he'll go close as long as the rain stays away."

Image: Regional (light blue cap) on the way to victory in the Sprint Cup at Haydock

Sam Boswell…

"I'm going the other way and straight to the head of the market.

"This division is dying out for some young blood to come through and really take it by the scruff of the neck.

"Inisherin I think is probably a cut above these. I appreciate that the reappearance against Vandeek came at Haydock and Vandeek arguably needed that run, but I was very impressed by that.

"Kevin Ryan has been very positive about his chances here and I think the draw [stall six] will suit, so he ticks so many boxes."

"I did like Mill Stream but I'm slightly concerned that the yard haven't had a winner for a little while."

Image: Vandeek returns in the July Cup after losing his unbeaten record at Haydock in May

Kate Tracey…

"I'm going to take on Inisherin - I just wonder if it's going to be slightly too quick for him over the six furlongs.

"I sided with Vandeek last time out so confidently and the soft ground was blamed somewhat for that, but when you go back to his form last season he was seen very much as a soft-ground performer.

"On this occasion, hopefully he'll be able to show his best as he's been saved for this."