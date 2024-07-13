John Hunt and daughter Amy speak of 'devastation' in statement following Bushey triple murders

THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND DISTRESSING

Tributes have been laid for the family of racing commentator John Hunt

Sky Sports and BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his family have said they are "devastated" after three family members were killed in a crossbow attack.

The victims were named as Carol Hunt, 61, his wife, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

In a statement, Hunt and daughter and sister Amy said: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

"As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process. While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you."

Kyle Clifford, 26, the man suspected of killing the three women in Bushey, Hertfordshire has been arrested on three counts of murder.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital after being found with significant injuries in a north London cemetery.

Police say a crossbow has been recovered as part of the investigation.