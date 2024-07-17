Today on Sky Sports Racing: Busy day for Oisin Murphy at Bath, with Yarmouth, Ffos Las and Uttoxeter also live

In-form duo Carmarthen and Sisters In The Sky meet at Bath on Wednesday, while Yarmouth, Ffos Las and Uttoxeter will also be live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.30 Bath - Carmarthen and Sisters In The Sky headline

Carmarthen and Sisters In The Sky headline in the Lansdown Golf Club Handicap (3.30).

Jack Channon has a few excellent chances on the day, including Carmarthen in this Summer Sprint Series Qualifier. A cosy winner last time out, scoring over six furlongs at Wolverhampton, she looks the one to beat if she can defy her penalty.

The Grace Harris-trained Sisters In The Sky is also bidding for a double after scoring over this course and 5.5f distance earlier this month. A similar effort would see him in the mix.

Firenze Rosa was winning for the ninth time of her career when successful at Brighton last week and cannot be ruled out under Kieran O'Neill.

Oisin Murphy rides the consistent Twayblade, who is bidding to go one better than last time after recently knocking on the door.

5.07 Yarmouth - In-form Dutch Kingdom and Arkhalia Flynn clash

Channon's Arkhalia Flynn and Darryll Holland's Dutch Kingdom clash in the Freederm Apprentice Handicap (5.07).

The three-year-old Arkhalia Flynn got off the mark when narrowly seeing off Mudhafar on his handicap debut at Haydock. He could show even more on his fifth career start.

Dutch Kingdom improved to score at Lingfield last time out and could be another to consider if he can transfer his form to the turf under claimer Liam Wright.

Daring Legend and Rockymountainway both arrive on the back of recent victories and cannot be discounted in this competitive affair.

4.40 Uttoxeter - Trapista bids for the four-timer

Trapista seeks another success in the Burton Albion Family Raceday 28th July Handicap Chase (4.40).

Jonjo and AJ O'Neill's seven-year-old has proved a revelation over fences this spring, winning on three occasions and could continue this winning spree under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Prolific point-to-point scorer Envious Editor arrives in grand form having won twice in May. He is a huge danger on his rules debut for trainer Gary Hamner.

Philip Kirby's charge Golfe Clair must not be underestimated as he steps out of novice company under Joe Williamson after a win last time out.

International Action

There is Grade One racing in the Smithwick Memorial Stakes at Saratoga with L'Imperator and former Olly Murphy recruit Pickanumber featuring. Vichy has Persist representing George Boughey in the Group Three Grand Prix de Vichy.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter, Bath, Yarmouth, Ffos Las and Vichy live on Sky Sports Racing.