Today on Sky Sports Racing: Promising Appleby colt seeks Listed honours at Newbury

Newbury takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, with seven races on the way from Berkshire.

4.10 Newbury - Symbol Of Honour seeks Listed success for Appleby

Charlie Appleby's Symbol Of Honour built on his debut run to land a Lingfield maiden on his second start before finishing a credible sixth in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Gelded since that last start, he will be popular to return to winning ways dropped into Listed company under William Buick.

Yah Mo Be There chased home Andesite on debut at York before proving disappointing when fancied for the Coventry and better can be expected in this lesser grade.

Alice Haynes spoke positively when asked about Big Cyril this week and he must be feared with the form of his Ayr victory franked by the runner-up.

4.45 Newbury - In-form pair do battle

In what looks a cracking contest, Mrs Twig will be fancied to continue her winning streak and complete the hat-trick with more improvement anticipated as she steps up in trip under Tom Marquand.

Divine Presence sneaks in at the bottom of the weights and having got off the mark at Wolverhampton last month, this beautifully bred daughter of Dubawi rates a huge danger off her 5lb higher mark.

Others to note include Elegancia and the class-dropping Our Golden One.

1.50 Newbury - Atlantic Gamble targets five-timer

The William Knight-trained Atlantic Gamble has proved a revelation since tackling handicaps winning his last four starts and rates the one to beat as he switches back to the grass under Callum Shepherd.

Clive Cox saddles Bella Taslina who narrowly got the better of Alseeyerthereat at Doncaster and should appreciate the step up to a mile.

Sunny Corner is another for the shortlist after justifying favouritism at Salisbury on his last start.

Best of the rest

Spirit Catcher, Bullace and Mountain Song all feature in a tasty looking Listed Prix Jacques de Bremond at Vichy, after Sandown eyecatcher Hawsbill takes on the likes of Tilted Kilt in the 2.25 at Newbury. In the evening, attention switches to Saratoga where Frankie Dettori rides A Primera Vista, who seeks a four-timer for Kerri Raven.

Friday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newbury live on Sky Sports Racing.