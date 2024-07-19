Hackwood Stakes: Regional fancied to take Group 3 prize at Newbury

Matt Chapman is at Newbury on Saturday for Sky Sports Racing and here he spotlights every sprinter out for Group 3 glory.

The Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes over 6f, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.00 on Saturday, provides a perfect mid-season Group 3 test for sprinters who race over both five and six furlongs.

Why is that? Well, it's the time of year when handlers might want to get a run into their charge after Royal Ascot before perhaps, Glorious Goodwood, or the Nunthorpe at York. So, you tend to get horses dropping down in grade mixed in with solid Group 3 speedsters.

The leading trainer since 1986 is James Fanshawe, who runs Kind Of Blue this time, having taken the purse in the past with La Grange Music, Deacon Blues and The Tin Man. Other notable winners include classy three-year-olds in the 1980s Gwydion and Interval as well as Keen Hunter, Lake Coniston, Pastoral Pursuits and Commaanche Falls, who won last year and tries to repeat the feat.

With an important weather warning to check how much rain falls on Saturday, let's look at the runners in the 2024 renewal.

1. Commanche Falls (Drawn 4)

Jockey: Connor Beasley | Trainer: Michael Dods

A defending champion who saw off re-opposing Diligent Harry and Rohaan (last of 10) in this in 2023 when the ground was on the easy side, and he was rated 112.

Image: Commanche Falls teams up with Connor Beasley once more

Rain might be key and he's down to a mark of 109 now which tells a small story. This horse can't be ignored and a second in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock over five furlongs two races ago was a fair effort and his chance of winning hinges on some juice in the surface.

2. Diligent Harry (1)

Richard Kingscote | Clive Cox

Always been held in high regard and I was working for Sky Sports Racing when he made a winning debut at Wolverhampton in 2021 and I was told that day he was useful. He is. A mark of 112 puts him bang in the mix and his third in the Duke of York (Commanche Falls tenth) behind July Cup hero Mill Stream is probably the best bit of recent form in the race. The problem is he flopped last time in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot. Ignore that last run and he has every chance of at least hitting the frame.

3. Quinault (8)

Oisin Murphy | Stuart Williams

A progressive start last season going from a mark in handicaps of 59 to 102. Struggled in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and in two previous runs at 7f this season.

Image: Quinault goes to post at Newbury

Oisin Murphy is going to have to work some magic to get him home here rated 102. However, his stable has just hit form so he might show a bit more than people might think.

4. Regional (10)

Callum Rodriguez | Ed Bethell

On form the one to beat. Progressive form last season saw him fifth in the Nunthorpe at York and then over this trip on good ground he romped home in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock. Started off over 6f this term when runner-up to Mitbaahy in Ireland and then at 5f filled the same position in the King Charles III (Twilight Calls sixth, Diligent Harry tenth). He kept on well then and should take all the beating if the ground is good or faster, boasting an official rating of 114.

5. Rohaan (6)

Hollie Doyle | David Evans

This horse is well handicapped on his best form but that counts for nothing in this field. I keep feeling he will pop up somewhere but on everything we have seen recently it won't be in this race with a rating of 96 (has been up to 116). Quite simply if there is a long-term plan it's very long term. Has been fourth and last in this before.

6. Twilight Calls (5)

Trevor Whelan | Henry Candy

Twilight Calls is what many people would call a "cliff" horse in that he promises much but hasn't delivered for some time and it's like following him off a cliff. I tipped him up in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and as usual, he ran on well for a close-up sixth - Regional second - and he was never placed to challenge over six furlongs at Sandown last time.

That was under Ryan Moore and even he could not get him motivated early on. Has not run over the same distance since Leicester in May of 2021 when beaten at 4/7, but did score over that trip before that defeat when a 1/4 chance. Everything about him cries out that this might be his distance so he's not to be ignored, though he has a bit to find on ratings. It would be lovely to see Henry Candy back in the big time.

7. Elite Status (3)

Clifford Lee | Karl Burke

A fascinating runner. Karl Burke's runner looked a monster when landing the National Stakes at Sandown as a youngster but then was only a fair third when the 7/4 favourite for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Eventually, this horse went on to take a Group 3 in France on testing ground but did nothing after until returning this season with a fine victory over course and distance in May.

Image: Clifford Lee retains the ride aboard Elite Status

He was pulled out of Royal Ascot late but he's clearly very talented as his win here was a course record. Overall, he's a hard one to weigh up but if he won no one would be surprised.

8. James's Delight (9)

Rossa Ryan | Clive Cox

Getting 5lb from many of these and with a rating of 110 he should be bang in the mix. Oddly, though, I would be surprised if he scored. My big worry is the ground, which could well be faster than he would like. The key will be whether it rains much on Saturday. In his favour is that he is a gelding in fine form after a success in Listed company at Deauville last time. More to do here though.

9. Kind Of Blue (7)

Danny Muscutt | James Fanshawe

Very lightly raced having only be seen three times. Lost unbeaten record when a very respectable fourth (Lake Forest second) to Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. More to do here, but obviously should still have improvement to come and Fanshawe knows what it takes to land this contest.

10. Lake Forest (2)

Tom Marquand | William Haggas

I suspect he will be pulled out if the ground is not super-fast so another to watch the forecast. Ran a belter when second to Inisherin in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup (Kind of Blue fourth) and also as a juvenile when taking the Gimcrack at York. Not impossible if the ground stays on top getting 5lb from some.

Matt Chapman's verdict

The ground will be key here with rain forecast for Saturday. I won't sit on the fence though. If the ground is good or faster, then Regional really should take the world of beating. If the ground is good to soft or softer then I would imagine Commanche Falls would be interesting each way. It's a good renewal though and as you can see above plenty with chances. Enjoy.

