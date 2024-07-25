Istabraq: Three-time Champion Hurdle winner dies aged 32

Istabraq, a three-time winner of the Champion Hurdle, has died at the age of 32. His owner JP McManus described him as "a very special horse who gave us many great days of fun and enjoyment."

Three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq has died at the age of 32, his owner JP McManus has announced.

Initially a smart Flat horse for John Gosden, the son of Sadler's Wells went on to become one of the greatest and most popular National Hunt horses of the modern era after joining Aidan O'Brien.

In all Istabraq won 23 of his 29 races over obstacles, most famously becoming the fifth horse to win three Champion Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival in 2000.

He also won the 1997 Royal and Sunalliance Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham as well as four Irish Champion Hurdles, two Hatton's Grace Hurdles and an Aintree Hurdle over the course of his glittering career.

Istabraq's racing days came to an end after being pulled up in his bid for a fourth Champion Hurdle success at Cheltenham in 2002 and he has since enjoyed a long and happy retirement at McManus' Martinstown Stud in County Limerick, celebrating his 32nd birthday in May.

In a statement issued on Thursday, McManus said: "Sadly, Istabraq passed away at 1.15am this morning at the ripe old age of 32. He was a very special horse who gave us many great days of fun and enjoyment.

"Our thanks to Lara Hegarty, Johnny O'Brien and all the staff at Martinstown who took such fantastic care of him over many years.

"We are pleased that we gave him a good celebration for his most recent birthday in May. He leaves Noreen, myself and the family with wonderful memories."