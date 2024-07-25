Fundraiser for John Hunt's family tops £100,000 mark

A fundraising page set up to support John Hunt and his daughter Amy has passed its target of £100,000. The page, which has been shared far and wide, has seen over 2,000 individual donations

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of the BBC 5 Live commentator and Sky Sports Racing presenter, along with daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were fatally injured following a crossbow attack at their Hertfordshire home, with Kyle Clifford, 26, later arrested on suspicion of their murders.

As racing did its best to rally around the hugely popular and respected broadcaster in the aftermath of the tragic events, the fundraising page was set up with the blessing of the Hunt family by colleagues Matt Chapman and Chad Yeomans.

In a statement released earlier this month, Hunt and his third daughter Amy, said: "The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words."