Galway Plate: Pinkerton pounces late for victory under Donagh Meyler at Galway Festival

Pinkerton kept on strongly in the closing stages to prevail in a typically hard-fought renewal of the Tote Galway Plate.

Despite having won his last two starts at Tipperary and Punchestown in April and May respectively, Noel Meade's charge was sent off at 20-1 under Donagh Meyler.

However, the seven-year-old travelled well throughout and produced a stirring finish to make those odds look generous and give Meade a second success in this €270,000 handicap chase, which he took with Road To Riches a decade ago.

Duffle Coat also dug deep up the home stretch to finish half a length back in second at 25-1, with Zanahiyr and Life In The Park just behind in third and fourth.

Last year's winner Ash Tree Meadow set a strong early pace and was still out in front turning for home, but a 15lb rise up the ratings from 12 months ago ultimately took its toll as he slipped backwards late on.

Meade said: "It's a huge race. The big races here are huge and this is one of the biggest ones.

"I thought I wasn't going to get it and then Road To Riches popped up. After this fella won in Punchestown, we said we'd wait for here.

"We gave him a little break and he's been doing everything right. We brought him to Killarney but didn't run him, as we thought the ground was too quick. We just let him have an away day at the Curragh and he was in great form.

"Donagh was very good on him. I was trying to get Sam (Ewing) off Gordon (Elliott) but he said we might be great friends, but this is war!

"I have always had great time for Donagh. He's a super horseman, beautiful hands and the horse jumped great for him. He was afraid he was going to get there too soon, he was going that well. He's been running over two miles and we weren't sure whether he would stay."