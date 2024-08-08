Prix Jacques Le Marois: Ryan Moore replaces Kieran Shoemark on Inspiral for hat-trick bid in France

Ryan Moore will ride Inspiral when she attempts to land a hat-trick in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old is bidding to score at the highest level for the fourth successive season and she returns to familiar territory having claimed the mile Group One on the Normandy Coast in the past two seasons.

She was ridden by Frankie Dettori for both those victories but since his switch to America, the daughter of Frankel has been ridden by Kieran Shoemark in her two outings this season.

On those occasions she has failed to sparkle in both the Lockinge and when upped to 10 furlongs for the Prince Of Wales' Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Image: Inspiral will bid for a third consecutive Prix Jacques Le Marois victory

Now keen to use the best available option in the weighing room, owners Cheveley Park Stud have called upon an old ally to don the famous red, white and blue silks aboard Inspiral, with Moore getting the leg-up on Sunday afternoon.

"Ryan Moore rides Inspiral in the Prix Jacques Le Marois on Sunday," said Cheveley Park Stud's managing director Chris Richardson.

"Ryan has ridden many of our best horses over the years and we are always keen to use him when he is available."