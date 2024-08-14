Economics: Tom Marquand delighted to see Dante hero getting back to business

Tom Marquand is excited at the prospect of being reunited with Economics on Thursday, as the impressive Dante scorer makes his eagerly-awaited return to the track at Deauville in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano.

It has only been 91 days since William Haggas' son of Night Of Thunder was seen dazzling on the Knavesmire, but such was the taking impression of that Derby trial demolition, his spell on the sidelines has felt much longer.

However, his big-race jockey feels the approach taken by connections will be vindicated on the Normandy coast, where he is hopeful the talented colt can tee up some big-race assignments for later in the season.

"I'm just really looking forward to having him back on track and he obviously remains an extremely exciting horse," said Marquand.

"Thursday is going to be a pivotal day in his career in terms of setting goals and plans for the rest of the year.

"William and Maureen look at their horses and then act accordingly and that is what they have done with this fella.

Image: Maureen Haggas watching Economics win the Dante

"Seeing him at home, it looks the perfect move (to bide their time) and hopefully he can translate that on the track, having had that time to strengthen and mature - it should have done him the world of good."

Marquand had the best seat in the house for Economics' six-length Dante romp and shares in the anticipation to see if his mount can repeat his York heroics in this intriguing Group Two event, that Haggas landed with Dubai Honour three years ago.

"You couldn't help be excited (after York)," continued Marquand.

"There is always that element of, when they do win so impressively, you have to have a bit of scepticism about it - the race was run to suit and you can't be unrealistic about that.

"But the manner in which he did it - and if you took away the rest of the field and just watched him on the way round - you couldn't help but be impressed.

"It's not an easy race by any stretch of the imagination, but I'm looking forward to being on board him."

Chief among Economics' opposition is Ed Walker's Almaqam, who established himself as a colt to note when dispatching Kikkuli in the Heron Stakes and then was not disgraced when upped to Group One company in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The son of Lope De Vega - who will be partnered by William Buick - now makes the move up to 10 furlongs for the first time with his handler believing it could bring about the required improvement to take a hand in this red-hot contest.

Walker said: "It's going to be a hell of a race, I think, and it's great to have a horse I think is good enough to be part of it.

"We will see, but I imagine the first three home will all be winning Group Ones at some stage of their careers and I'm looking forward to it.

"I think stepping him up in trip will bring about plenty of improvement and William knows him well, so we're very hopeful."

Brian Meehan's Hampton Court winner Jayarebe is also in the mix searching for his third win of the season, while Arrow Eagle, Safwan and Wahdan will all represent Jean-Claude Rouget, who is seeking a hat-trick in the race having saddled Al Hakeem and Ace Impact to strike in the last two seasons.

Andre Fabre's Prix Eugene Adam scorer Bright Picture completes the seven-strong field heading to post in France.