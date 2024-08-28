Racing League finale tips! Anthony Ennis' five to follow at Southwell as Wales & The West eye another title

So, we reach Week 6, the final round of the fourth series of the Racing League at Southwell on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Jamie Osborne's Wales & The West side are in pole position to avenge last year's near miss and I'm hoping it can go down to the wire like 2023.

WHO'S GLEN

5.45 - tote.co.uk It's The Final Countdown Racing League Race 36 Handicap

In the opening race I am keen on the chances of WHO'S GLEN for the London & The South team. The chestnut was strong in the market at Newcastle last week but could never strike a blow off a steady gallop. Hopefully there will be a bit more pace on early this time and he could get a better set up under Oisin Murphy. This is just the fifth lifetime start for the son of Gleneagles and he may have more improvement to come.

KODI LION

6.14 - tote.co.uk It's A 3 Horse Race Racing League Race 37 Handicap

I'm prepared to give KODI LION another chance after last week's effort up at Newcastle. That remains one of the most bizarre races I think I've ever commentated on as they seemed to go along early at the pace you would expect a two- mile bumper to be run at rather than one of the best seven-furlong handicaps you'll see all season. In the circumstances Charlie Fellowes's progressive gelding did well to finish third and looks worth sticking with here. If only we could be sure that there is a proper gallop on this time, then he would be banker material.

RADIANT BEAUTY

7.41 - tote.co.uk Joins The Racing App Racing League Race 40 Handicap

In the mile handicap, RADIANT BEAUTY might be an important winner for Wales & The West. The daughter of Churchill began life with Karl Burke in the spring and after a couple of promising efforts was sold and had a long break. She made her re-appearance after the absence at Kempton three weeks ago and made all in a novice event, keeping on strongly in the final furlong. This is admittedly a tougher task, but she may be still improving and could be hard to run down if able to dictate again.

CRACKSKING

8.10 - tote.co.uk Who'll Take The Crown Racing League Race 41 Handicap

I was keen on the chances of CRACKSKING in the Shergar Cup Challenge, but he was set an impossible task by his rider that day and did well to run into fourth. That's still high-end handicap form and he may be better back on the Tapeta surface rather than the turf. His trainer James Fanshawe struck at the Racing League on Week 5 at Newcastle last week with Heathcliff and may be set to provide more valuable points for The East with this son of Frankel. Danny Muscutt taking over in the saddle is also a positive.

JER BATT

8.40 - tote.co.uk Big Finale Racing League Race 42 Handicap

We reach the final contest of this year's competition which is a valuable five-furlong dash. JER BATT is the horse I'm going to side with here after he landed a big pot at Haydock Park last time. He broke his maiden tag at Southwell last winter, so we know he goes on the surface and has the perfect draw in stall 4. He looks like making up into a high-class sprinter as a four-year-old and can take this on the way to even bigger and better things under the talented Oisin Orr.