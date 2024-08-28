Callum Shepherd: PJA lodges appeal over jockey's 18-day ban following Kempton dead-heat controversy

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) has lodged an appeal on behalf of Callum Shepherd against an 18-day ban following a controversial dead-heat finish at Kempton.

Riding the David Simcock-trained Thorntonledale Max in the seven-furlong handicap on Wednesday August 21, Shepherd was found to have failed "to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished outright first" after Flavour Maker grabbed a share of the first prize on the line.

However, Shepherd has expressed his doubt about the dead-heat call, and consequently the decision to impose a lengthy ban for his ride.

Shepherd is currently set to be out of action from September 4-21 inclusive, a period which encompasses the St Leger meeting at Doncaster and the Ayr Gold Cup fixture.

Image: Shepherd on Thorntonledale Max (far side) in a photo finish with Flavour Maker

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will confirm a date for the appeal in due course.

Speaking last week, Shepherd told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "To my eyes, and the eyes of everyone who has looked at it in detail, I think it shows a clear gap between the Roger Varian-trained horse [Flavour Maker] and the line. We're very much on and through the line.

Image: Shepherd is currently due to miss the St Leger meeting at Doncaster and the Ayr Gold Cup fixture

"It was 8.30pm, the last race, it was dark but all you have to do is put your phone on full brightness and I think it's pretty apparent to everyone who looks that it might be a small margin, but there is a distinct gap and a margin in our favour.

"It's one they have got wrong, I feel.

"A dead-heat in any other circumstance would seem pretty inoffensive, but it must be said in this specific case it's very, very important to me, regardless of the accusation that I'd stopped riding, which I completely refute.

"The most straightforward process of dealing with it is to address the photo and I think it's pretty clear an error has been made and we were the outright winner."