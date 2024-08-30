Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell, Southwell & Ffos Las all feature on busy Friday of domestic action

It is a busy Friday of domestic action on Sky Sports Racing, with jumping from Fontwell alongside flat action at Southwell and Ffos Las.

5.35 Fontwell - Earth Cry looks to get back to winning ways

Earth Cry has enjoyed a productive summer for Neil Mulholland and will look to get back to winning ways on return to Fontwell in the Rapunzel Me Lush And Long Handicap Hurdle (5.35).

Dylan Johnston is booked for the first time, taking off a valuable 5lbs from the top weight in this six-runner affair.

Dan Skelton's River Robe looked extremely well handicapped when scoring at Market Rasen in June but failed to follow-up in a hotter contest there last month.

Ella Pickard's Stans The Man landed a nice maiden hurdle here in January last year but has not been able to get his head in front since then.

4.45 Southwell - Smart Hero looks to break maiden tag

Southwell quickly shakes off the confetti from Thursday night's Racing League finale and returns with a seven-race card on Friday.

James Tate's Smart Hero is an 82-rated maiden and will hope to shed that tag in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Maiden Stakes (4.45) under Neil Callan.

He ran well when returning after wind-surgery at Sandown in a nice-looking handicap earlier this month and looks the one to beat.

Of the debutants, the William Haggas-trained Mockirr catches the eye in the famous colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. The gelded son of Tasleet cost €110,000 as a yearling so clearly showed something in the sales ring.

4.10 Ffos Las - In-form Three Dons faces four rivals

Ffos Las also has a speedy turnaround from Thursday's action, with the track grateful for some sunnier conditions after a period of rainy weather.

The finale on the six-race card, the Dragonbet Backing British Racing Handicap (4.10), features recent course and distance winner Three Dons for Tony Carroll.

Foinix was an emphatic winner three starts back at Brighton and Ffos Las should be to his liking given the undulations. Surrey Charm is the unexposed one in the field having only seven starts but has been off for a year so might be a bit rusty.

