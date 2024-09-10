Sir Michael Stoute retires: Former champion trainer and multiple Derby winner to call time on career

Sir Michael Stoute has announced he will retire from training at the end of the 2024 Flat season.

Stoute, 78, has been one of the most successful Flat trainers throughout the 20th and 21st century in a career that started in 1972.

He will be forever associated with Shergar, the ill-fated 1981 Derby winner - but is responsible for so many other champions, with patience a key hallmark of his success.

He has been champion trainer 10 times, has six Derby wins among 16 British Classics, plus 13 in Ireland, and to cap it all plundered some of the biggest prizes around the globe, including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Japan Cup, Dubai World Cup, Hong Kong Vase and the Breeders' Cup.

Image: Queen Elizabeth II with Stoute (left) and jockey Ryan Moore after Estimate's victory in the Gold Cup at Ascot

In a statement to the PA news agency, Stoute said: "I have decided to retire from training at the end of this season.

"I would like to thank all my owners and staff for the support they have given me over the years.

"It has been a great and enjoyable journey."

Image: Known as man of few words, Stoute confirmed his retirement plans with a typically short statement

It was in the 1980s that Stoute really came into his own. The decade started on a high with Shergar and the late Walter Swinburn winning the Derby in spectacular fashion, by a record margin of 10 lengths.

Shergar enjoyed a golden summer with convincing victories in the Irish Derby and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes. The horse was also subject of perhaps the most amazing mystery in the history of racing, being abducted from the Aga Khan's stud in Ireland in 1983 and never found. It was generally believed to have been the work of the IRA.

Stoute ended the season champion trainer for the first time. Five more Derby triumphs followed starting with Shahrastani, who defeated Dancing Brave in 1986.