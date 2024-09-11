Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dan Skelton team out to strike at Worcester on Wednesday with Next Left

The summer jumping season continues at Worcester on Wednesday evening after another busy all-weather card at Lingfield, plus there is an Aidan O'Brien star in action at Kentucky Downs.

4.35 Worcester - Next Left back for more

Recent course and distance winner Next Left bids to defy a 7lb penalty in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase (4.35).

The Skelton team are in terrific form - trainer Dan has enjoyed eight winners from his last 24 runners; jockey Harry is seven from 19 - and this eight-year-old looked to have plenty in hand last time, winning by 15 lengths.

Olly Murphy's Roccovango has been a comfortable winner on his last two starts and will need to improve again as he enters open handicap company for the first time. He is in great form and should go well under the excellent Sean Bowen.

Duke Of Luckley has finished second on both occasions over course and distance and rates as a big danger.

3.05 Lingfield - Matharu and Lazieelunch clash

Last-time-out winners Matharu and Lazieelunch do battle at Lingfield in the Get Raceday Ready Nursery Handicap (3.05).

Richard Hughes reached for the cheekpieces two starts ago on Matharu and it has clearly helped with the colt finishing second but then backing that performance with a win last time. He steps back up to a mile and is sure to run well.

Daniel Muscutt gets back onboard Lazieelunch who was last seen beating Matharu at Kempton and comes here with a solid chance of confirming that form.

Of the rest, Thiscouldbefun ran well when finishing third at Newbury on nursery handicap debut and could be competitive off a 1lb higher mark.

10.52 Kentucky Downs - Greenfinch seeks Kentucky compensation

Irish Raiders Greenfinch and Siege Of Troy headline a typically strong card at Kentucky Downs in the Dueling Grounds Oaks Invitational (10.52).

Aidan O'Brien's Greenfinch is quickly being turned out again having finished fourth in the Grade Three Ladies Marathon Stakes on Saturday night. John R Velazquez has been booked and he now drops into calmer waters.

Siege Of Troy was stepped up to a-mile-and-a-half last time in a Group Three at Cork but could only manage fourth. The form has been boosted with the third winning since and this half-sister to Buckaroo comes here with a good chance of landing this valuable pot.

Recent winners Waves Of Mischief, Yatta and Charlene's Dream complete the shortlist.

Watch every race from Worcester, Lingfield and Kentucky Downs live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, September 11.