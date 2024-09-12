St Leger Festival live on Sky Sports Racing: Desert Flower could enhance 1000 Guineas hopes with Doncaster win

The four-day St Leger Festival at Doncaster is here and kicks off with an excellent card on Thursday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Doncaster - Unbeaten Desert Flower stars in May Hill

Godolphin's Desert Flower puts her unbeaten record on the line as she headlines a field of 10 for a typically strong renewal of the Group Two Betfred May Hill Stakes (3.00).

Charlie Appleby's daughter of Night Of Thunder has impressed when winning a maiden and a novice at Newmarket and looks the one to beat as she steps up in class.

She's currently 14/1 with Sky Bet for the 1000 Guineas next year and could be a lot shorter than that with an impressive victory here.

Anshoda has won two of her three starts and showed a great attitude when claiming the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month. A repeat of that effort would see her go close with Billy Loughnane keeping the ride.

Aidan O'Brien pair January and Ecstatic must be feared. Ryan Moore will ride the latter who got off the mark on her second start at Tipperary and could make the frame.

3.35 Doncaster - Night Sparkle headlines strong Group 2 field

Image: Term Of Endearment and Night Sparkle (left) fight it out to the finish

In the day's other Group Two contest, the Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (3.35), Andrew Balding saddles Night Sparkle who has been running with credit all summer, including when runner-up in this grade at Goodwood last month.

Last year's winner Sumo Sam has suffered a truncated campaign that has involved a wind operation before she made an encouraging return at Newbury. She should strip fitter for that effort behind Al Aasy and has strong chances of following up under James Doyle.

Of the others, Oxford Comma seeks a hat-trick as she steps up in class, while Scenic showed improved form at York and makes the shortlist.

2.25 Doncaster - Camille Pissarro & Caburn clash in valuable charge

Aidan O'Brien's Camille Pissarro has been given a few stiff assignments since making a winning debut at Navan in April and this looks an ideal opportunity for him to regain the winning thread dropped into an easier-looking test in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes (2.25).

The Jack Jones-trained Caburn claimed the Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury on his second start before finished a solid fifth in the Group Two Gimcrack at York and he rates a huge danger under Dylan Hogan.

Others to note include Godolphin's Nottingham winner Hallasan, while Ed Bethell's Intrusively is worth a watch.

