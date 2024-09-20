Mill Reef Stakes: Powerful Glory backed for Newbury Group Two success by Weekend Winners panel

The in-form Weekend Winners team are back with an in-depth look at the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey and Declan Rix of attheraces.com led a hat-trick of winning best bets last week and are joined by BetVictor's Chris Poole.

The panel look ahead to a top card from Newbury, plus the Ayr Gold Cup and their best bets for this Saturday.

Kate's Mill Reef pick…

"I'm hopefully going to give you a winner with Shadow Of Light.

"It's a tricky race but I like proven form and experience where possible and that's what we've got here.

"Three starts so far and this lad looked like a good animal at Yarmouth where he was really well backed."

Dec's Mill Reef pick…

"It was another chunky shortlist for me because it was hard to rule many of these out but I was really impressed by what Powerful Glory did at Pontefract on debut.

"No matter what way you look at the race, everything about the form suggests it was strong: the distance he won, the time he did it in and the second, third and fourth have all boosted it.

"Richard Fahey was interviewed on Sky Sports Racing earlier this week and was very sweet on this horse and you rarely see him like that now. He won this race with Ribchester a few years ago so I'm hoping history can repeat itself."

Chris' Mill Reef pick…

"I think if there is a potential star in the race, or another Ribchester, it will be Powerful Glory.

"Like Dec, I thought he was mightily impressive at Pontefract and there was plenty of money for it before the race. I think they know they've got a good one here.

"Shadow Of Light did run very well in the Gimcrack but the more I look at what Powerful Glory did, the more impressed I am."