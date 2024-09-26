Cheltenham Festival changes: Prices frozen, more handicap races and drinking areas expanded for 2025 and beyond

The Cheltenham Festival, known as the pinnacle of jump racing, is undergoing a series of dramatic changes, including adjustments to five of its 28 races and an easing of course-side drinking restrictions.

The four-day meeting in March was the subject of an extensive review, although most of the on-course changes announced will be implemented in time for Cheltenham's first fixture of the new season, beginning on October 25.

Cheltenham's organisers, The Jockey Club, say the changes will provide "more competitive racing and a better experience and value for all visitors to the Home of Jump Racing".

Race programme - All change for five races

Six key changes are being made to the race programme for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, which takes place between March 11 and March 14 next year.

The Turners Novices' Chase will be replaced by a Grade Two limited novice handicap chase over two-and-a-half miles, while the National Hunt Chase will also become a novice handicap chase for horses rated 0-145, with amateur rider restrictions removed to allow professional jockeys to take part.

Image: Grey Dawning wins the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase is also reverting back to handicap status, having switched to a conditions race in 2016.

The penalty structure has been removed for the Ryanair Mares' Novices Hurdle and the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle will now offer a guaranteed place to all winners of series qualifiers, provided they are within the weights bracket at declaration stage.

Finally, the number of qualifying runs for non-novice handicaps has been increased to four (from three) for chases and five (from four) for hurdles.

The Jockey Club has also increased overall prize money for the Festival by £115,000, bringing the total to £4.93m in 2025.

Walsh: No pleasing everyone

Image: Former top rider Ruby Walsh says Cheltenham's changes will not please everyone

Ruby Walsh, the most successful jockey of all time at The Festival with 59 winners, was one of those consulted about the race programme changes and expects a mixed response.

He said: "All the changes are geared towards making the races more competitive. The aim is to attract as many of the best horses as possible to run at the Cheltenham Festival and for them to run in the right races.

"Cheltenham is the pinnacle of jump racing and these changes help to maintain that.

"Of course there will be some people who think these changes go too far and there will be some who think they don't go far enough. The important thing to remember is that those making these changes have done so in the best interests of jump racing and The Festival."

Britain's 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls echoed Walsh's sentiments and is pleased with Cheltenham's willingness to adapt, including the potential for further changes in the future.

Image: Trainer Paul Nicholls with owner Sir Alex Ferguson at Cheltenham

He said: "On the whole these changes sound very sensible. Everybody has different opinions and you cannot please everybody at the same time, but I think we have to try and make the racing as competitive as possible as that is what the Cheltenham Festival is all about.

"One thing I have been impressed with is the way Cheltenham Racecourse has approached the changes by saying we will look and see what effect they have in the years ahead and then maybe review again - it is all part of an ongoing process. As I have said before, anything which makes racing more competitive can only be a good thing."

Festival experience - Upgrades for drinking and parking areas

Image: Drinking within view of the track had been heavily restricted at Cheltenham

The Jockey Club's review of the Festival included consultation with racegoers, participants, media and stakeholders, and the changes include some significant developments aimed to improve the 'Festival experience'.

Course-side drinking restrictions are set to be partially lifted in the Tattersalls and Best Mate enclosures, with the aim of easing queues and crowding in the bar areas, with more choice of indoor seating also added. Hot and cold meal deals will also be introduced.

The car park at this year's Festival came in for criticism after heavy rain caused a number of vehicles to become stuck in the muddy conditions and The Jockey Club has responded by adding more hard-standing 'trackway' to cover an area the size of 17 football pitches.

A new park and ride system will be launched with easy access to Cheltenham, while National Express coaches will also be available from 20 pick-up locations, doubling the number of coaches running to the venue.

Value - ticket prices frozen and group discounts

Image: Cheltenham Festival prices have been frozen at 2024 levels

The Cheltenham Festival's total attendance fell in 2024 by 11,000 on the previous year with many pointing to rising costs.

Next year's Festival ticket prices have been frozen at 2024 levels and racegoers purchasing a ticket for any day of the meeting will be offered a 20 per cent discount on other days, excluding Gold Cup day tickets.

In addition, groups of six people can save 10 per cent on tickets when booking together.

Ian Renton, The Jockey Club's managing director of Cheltenham racecourse, said: "As with any event of this size, it is never possible to make changes which are welcomed by everyone.

"However, we have prioritised listening to our racegoers to put them and their experiences at the heart of The Festival, with the ultimate goal of delivering something that not only meets but exceeds expectations."