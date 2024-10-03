Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Bluestocking drawn in stall three for Sunday's Group One at ParisLongchamp

Bluestocking and Sunway will represent British interests in the 16-strong field for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Drawn in stall three, the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking was supplemented for the Group One spectacular on Wednesday at a cost of €120,000 for owners Juddmonte, having landed the Prix Vermeille over the Arc course and distance last month.

David Menuisier's Sunway was a winner at the highest level as a juvenile but has failed to hit similar heights this term, most recently finishing third in the St Leger, and will have to contend with an outside draw in 15.

Prix du Jockey Club victor Look De Vega (eight) is at the head of the betting, despite suffering defeat at the hands of the reopposing Sosie (five) in the Prix Niel when last seen.

Image: Look De Vega is the pre-race favourite for Sunday's Arc

The latter is one of three contenders for trainer Andre Fabre with Mqse De Sevigne, winner of each of her four starts this term including three successive Group Ones, and Sevenna's Knight also taking part.

Mqse De Sevigne will race from widest of all in stall 16 and Sevenna's Knight will be in 12.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joseph O'Brien says Al Riffa has taken everything in his stride as he steps up his Arc preparation.

Aidan O'Brien is represented by Irish Derby victor Los Angeles (10) and last year's Leger hero Continuous (14), but has taken out Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg. His son Joseph fields Al Riffa (nine), winner of a German Group One last time out.

The Yoshito Yahagi-trained Shin Emperor (11) is the latest Japanese runner to bid for Arc glory, with Delius, Aventure, Fantastic Moon, Zarakem, Survie and Haya Zark completing the field.

Watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, October 6 at 3.20pm