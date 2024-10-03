Hollie Doyle: Sky Sports Racing ambassador heads to Ascot for two rides on Friday before reunion with Nashwa

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle gives us the lowdown on her rides at Ascot on Friday and reveals her verdict on the feature contests.

More to come from Botti gelding

I have only two rides at Ascot on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing, but am hopeful Marco Botti's lightly-raced three-year-old THYER can put me in the winner's enclosure in the Victoria Racing Club Classified Stakes (5.05).

I've enjoyed a fair amount of success for Marco lately, including on this gelding at Windsor a few weeks ago when he came back from a long lay-off to win a decent novice.

He stuck on gamely to beat a better-fancied rival that day on his first start in over a year. It was a great training performance and I'm certain there's more to come.

Though he's a few pounds wrong with some of his rivals in this 0-90 contest, Thyer's weight for age allowance evens things out and he should appreciate this stiffer mile. Heavy ground is a question mark, as it will be for many, but he's a lovely, genuine horse who feels like he'll handle the demands.

Hoping Arrow can hit the target

BLONDE ARROW travelled nicely around Kempton Park for me back in the summer before struggling to finish off her race but we could see a different filly in the BetMGM Novice Stakes (3.22) at Ascot on Friday.

I'm expecting her to have strengthened up for a break and, being by Nathaniel, Heather Main's filly is entitled to improve with age and experience.

She's up against runners from top stables, including my husband Tom's (Marquand) mount Russian Crescendo, who was a winner last time for William Haggas. Whatever happens it will be a good measure of her progress.

Allonsy ready for step up in class

Ralph Beckett's prolific filly Allonsy should be tough to deny in her pursuit of a five-timer in the Listed BetMGM Noel Murless Stakes (3.57) at Ascot on Friday.

Kirsten Rausing's Study Of Man filly has progressed a stone and a half in four handicap wins this year and deserves to take here chance at this higher level.

Black type is vital for her future in the paddocks as she's out of Miss Rausing's Group Two Park Hill Stakes heroine Alyssa, who was also trained by Ralph.

Tom's mount Tabletalk looks dangerous on the back of her win in the valuable Melrose Handicap at York but that was achieved on fast ground so heavy conditions must be a concern.

Bank on Ryan in sprint feature

I'm expecting a big run from Sir Michael Stoute's Never So Brave in the feature sprint of the day at Ascot on Friday, the BetMGM Handicap (4.30).

He hasn't confirmed the promise of his win at the Boodles May Festival at Chester but this lightly raced colt remains open to improvement with Ryan Moore in the saddle.

He didn't pick up as well as expected after travelling well in a 7f handicap at Chelmsford City last month but is proven in soft ground and should appreciate the drop back in trip to this stiff six furlongs.

Top weight Commanche Falls, who always seems to turn up on the big occasions, could be waiting to capitalise if Never So Brave can't oblige. He also has winning form in testing ground but is giving a lot of weight away.

Nashwa poised for Sun Chariot return

Image: Nashwa returns in the Sun Chariot at Newmarket on Saturday

I haven't sat on my Classic-winning mare NASHWA since I rode her in a racecourse gallop last week but it looks like she's set to return in the Group One Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (2.40) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Imad Alsagar's star felt good in that work-out after being out of action since suffering a setback in the spring. She has taken a few runs to hit her peak in the past but John and Thady Gosden have done a great job with her and this will be a good end-of-season opportunity.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.