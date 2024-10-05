Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend kicks off in Paris plus Group Three action at Ascot all live on Sky Sports Racing

Arc weekend begins in Paris with a cracking renewal of the Prix du Cadran, as well as the Challenge Cup at Ascot, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Kyprios faces four in Cadran return

Aidan O'Brien sends a typically strong squad over to the French capital this weekend and should get off to a flying start with Illinois in the Prix Chaudenay before attentions turn to star stayer Kyprios in the Qatar Prix du Cadran (1.33).

After a disrupted campaign last year, the star stayer has returned with a vengeance, winning all five starts in 2024 and reasserting his dominance on the division.

Four rivals will attempt to break that run, including French contender Double Major and old favourite Trueshan, the mount of James Doyle this time with regular rider Hollie Doyle engaged aboard Nashwa at Newmarket.

Coltrane (Andrew Balding) and Miss Cynthia (Sir Mark Prescott) complete the field.

Image: Trueshan will be ridden by James Doyle in the Cadran

3.35 Ascot - Qirat & Volterra headline 18 in Challenge Cup charge

A cracking renewal of the Bet MGM Challenge Cup (3.35), a heritage handicap, sees plenty of runners with chances including the progressive Qirat.

Ralph Beckett's three-year-old has been successful on both starts at seven furlongs this season and rates a big player despite a 5lb penalty for his Goodwood success.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Volterra is another three-year-old who remains lightly-raced and could have his best days ahead of him. An impressive winner at Newmarket in May, he has struggled to back up that form but showed plenty when runner-up at York's Juddmonte meeting.

Carrytheone has enjoyed an excellent campaign and is often placed in these big handicaps so must warrant respect with Jamie Spencer an eye-catching jockey booking.

3.00 Ascot - Jarraaf takes on English Oak in Bengough belter

Image: English Oak bolted up in the Ribblesdale and returns to Ascot on Saturday

Owen Burrows' Jarraaf oozed class when comfortably defying a mark of 95 to win a Shergar Cup handicap here in August and could prove hard to beat as he steps up in class under Saffie Osborne.

Ed Walker's English Oak romped away with the Kensington Palace Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot and his recent Listed second would make him a big danger as he drops in distance.

Of the others, Purosangue has been placed in similar contests his summer and could make the frame under David Probert.

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp, Ascot, Southwell and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 5.