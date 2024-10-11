Jumps Season Opener: Chepstow card headlined by competitive Persian War Novices' Hurdle live on Sky Sports Racing

The jumps are back! The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Chepstow for their annual season opener on Friday, headlined by a typically-competitive Persian War Novices’ Hurdle.

3.15 Chepstow - Intense Approach & Ryan's Rocket headline

The absences of pre-race fancies Teeshan and Brechin Castle leaves a wide-open renewal of the Grade Two Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle (3.15).

It could mean a great opportunity for Fergal O'Brien with the promising Ryan's Rocket, a winner at Taunton and Kempton in the spring.

John McConnel saddles Irish raider Intense Approach who comes here in great form, having his won his last two in decisive fashion. He is fancied to go well again today with Harry Cobden booked to ride.

The in-form Flying Fortune seeks a four-timer and completes the shortlist for Peter and Michael Bowen, with James Bowen in the saddle.

Image: Jumps racing returns at Chepstow on October 11 and 12, all live only on Sky Sports Racing

3.50 Chepstow - 2023 champ Good Boy Bobby features in Veterans' Chase

Good Boy Bobby will bid to repeat the feat Some Chaos achieved in 2022 by successfully defending his title in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase (3.50), off only a 1lb higher mark.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' 11-year-old is unbeaten in three starts at the track so will be well fancied to score again here.

Joe Tizzard's Copperhead finally ended a mammoth four-year wait for a victory at Plumpton in May and could be a danger off a mark of 117 under Freddie Gingell.

Nicky Martin's stable veteran The Two Amigos hasn't been seen since finishing seventh in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter. He is a class act, having won the 2022 Welsh National, and could run a cracker back at Chepstow.

The consistent Certainly Red and course specialist Wayfinder could also pose a threat.

4.25 Chepstow - In-form Haiti Couleurs faces Isaac Des Obeaux

Rebecca Curtis' seven-year-old Haiti Couleurs makes his chasing debut with Ben Jones back in the saddle. He has finished second and first in two starts at Chepstow and could progress nicely if taking well to fences.

Isaac Des Obeaux is another with course form over hurdles and looks to have the scope for fences. He represents a top yard in Paul Nicholls with champion jockey Harry Cobden riding.

G A Henty and Sea Music are also worthy of a mention, the latter coming over from Ireland for Emmet Mullins.

