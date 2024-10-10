Chepstow Jumps Season Opener: Five horses to follow on Persian War Novices' Hurdle card live on Sky Sports Racing

The jumps is back at Chepstow, kicking off with the Persian War Novices' Hurdle card on Friday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, and Matt Chapman has five horses to follow.

Every racing channel likes to tell you the jumps season starts with them - but it truly does get underway on Sky Sports Racing with a cracking Chepstow card featuring the Grade Two Persian War Novices' Hurdle.

Some good horses have won the Persian War, named after a Triple Champion Hurdle hero, including Bonanza Boy, Mighty Mogul, Boardroom Shuffle, Monsignor, Reve De Sivola, Silviniaco Conti and Thyme Hill.

So, let's pick out five horses that might make a splash at the Welsh track and, even if they don't, will be worth checking on during the current campaign.

FARLAND

Century Racing Club Free Horse Giveaway Novices' Hurdle (1.35)

This son of Getaway was taken out of the Grade One Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival due to unsuitable ground, so as it was soft that day would presumably not want a bog.

That said, Paul Nicholls' runner won on soft at Fakenham and was second on the same surface at Aintree so it's all a bit confusing!

This is a horse that came out of a valuable bumper at Punchestown but he only scraped home at long odds on in a maiden at Fakenham. He took a tug early that day and is probably capable of much better if settling.

Image: Matt Chapman will be presenting live at Chepstow for Sky Sports Racing on Friday

FRENCH SHIP

Century Racing Club Free Horse Giveaway Novices' Hurdle (2.10)

Plenty with more to give in here and this son of French Navy is certainly one of them. The Hobbs team have often run a nice one at this track and French Navy ran two fair races in bumpers before getting off the mark at Haydock in May.

Conditions should be ideal, and he'll stay well on what we have seen. Has always looked like a hurdler for the future and it would be good to see the master trainer with a fair prospect.

REGATTA DE BLANC

Capital Windscreens In Memory Of Aaron James EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (2.45)

Another fascinating Nicholls runner in that we have a hunter chaser in a mares' novices' hurdle! The six-year-old scored at Cheltenham over fences in May - only one other horse finished but she was always in control - and prior to that was a decent second at Newbury although beaten at odds of 6/5.

This trip will be on the short side, but she has a rating of 121 and is likely to bang off in front and say catch me if you can. She didn't jump fences crazy high or anything, so I see no reason why she won't be tough to beat.

JUVENTUS DE BRION

Unibet Persian War Novices' Hurdle (3.15)

Kept on well when last seen at Ascot in February, finishing third in a novices' hurdle behind Pic Roc. That horse was last seen running a fine race with a rating of 128 which would put him back in the mix here so there is every chance of a good run for team Skelton.

Still a maiden but this might not be quite as deep a Persian War as some renewals.

HAITI COULEURS

Carl Pyne 60th Birthday Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (4.25)

I was working at Chepstow for Sky Sports Racing when this son of Dragon Dancer, a horse I booked Darryll Holland on to finish second to Sir Percy in the Derby, hacked up at this track in March. I was really impressed by him in that maiden hurdle.

He went up 7lb for that success to 122 and then landed a novices' hurdle at Bangor. The handicapper only felt he did what he should have done that day as he now goes handicapping off the same rating. Stays well, has a good attitude and will go in juicy ground. Could be an exciting prospect.