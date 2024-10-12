Chepstow Jumps Season Opener: Crebilly tops Silver Trophy field on Saturday with all races live on Sky Sports Racing

The Jumps Season Opener at Chepstow continues on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, featuring a typically-competitive renewal of the Silver Trophy.

3.20 Chepstow - Crebilly heads 18 runners for Silver Trophy sizzler

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill last won the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (3.20) in 2007 with Don't Push It, who would go on to win racing's most famous contest, the Grand National, three years later.

Running in the same colours of powerhouse owner JP McManus, Crebilly is at the top of the weights and heads most markets for this year's renewal.

A consistent sort, he scored over fences last season and put up a career-best when runner-up in the Plate at Cheltenham. He rates an intriguing runner as he reverts to hurdles off this lower mark.

Stablemate Jipcot has his first start since switching from Ben Pauling's yard and would have strong claims if able to build on his third-place finish in the Imperial Cup in March.

Of the others, Doyen Quest bids for a hat-trick, while Irish Hill and Afadil represent champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

2.45 Chepstow - Cuthbert Dibble and Springwell clash over fences

Last year's winner of the Tom Malone Bloodstock Novices' Chase (2.45) Unexpected Party went on to land the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival for Dan Skelton.

Skelton this time saddles Boombawn, who has won one of four starts over fences since May and has been freshened up for this test.

Cuthbert Dibble is an intriguing chase debutant for Nigel Twiston-Davies after a productive hurdling career to date, winning four times and finishing third in the Pertemps Network Final at the Cheltenham Festival.

The O'Neill team send Springwell Bay for a first start over fences, while Nicholls runs Insurrection and Mombasa comes over from France to represent Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm. Resplendent Grey (Olly Murphy) completes the field.

Image: Cuthbert Dibble is set to make his comeback at Chepstow

4.20 Hexham - In-form Dinons and Skyjack Hijack feature

Up at Hexham, the First Class Catering From Falcons Events Handicap Hurdle (4.20) looks a highly-competitive contest.

Top weight Dinons is two from two over hurdles since moving to current trainer Brian Ellison, including winning at this track in June.

Jennie Candlish's Skyjack Hijack scored at Carlisle and Perth on his last two outings over hurdles but will need to improve again as he heads up in grade under Sean Quinlan.

The Susan Corbett-trained Velasco is a course and distance winner and should be respected after landing a Musselburgh handicap on his last start in April.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Hexham all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday October 12.