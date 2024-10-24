Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather Championships action from Southwell and Wolverhampton in focus

The All-Weather Championships are under way and Sky Sports Racing’s cameras return to Southwell and Wolverhampton for a pair of evening meetings on Thursday.

4.55 Southwell - Target Man, Reservardo & Beauty Queen contest useful novice

Profitable colt Reservardo was very much that when he went from a €6,000 yearling to a €270,000 breeze-up purchase and has earned an opening mark of 74 after running with credit in his first three starts for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Amo Racing went to 325,000 guineas to get Target Man on their books and will hope he can break his maiden at the fourth attempt and potentially boost his prospects ahead of the Tattersalls Autumn Sales later this month.

Kevin Ryan's Beauty Queen impressed when winning a Beverley novice on her debut back in July before struggling to defy a penalty at York. Stepped up to Listed company last time, she should appreciate this drop in grade but remains vulnerable conceding weight all round.

Kalahari Blue has been knocking on the door for Ollie Sangster, with PJ McDonald coming in for the ride.

6.45 Wolverhampton - In-form Gifted Angel faces Lartigue

Gifted Angel is a perfect two from two since switching yards to Jack Jones last month, both wins coming on the all-weather.

The four-year-old former hurdler scored comfortably over this course and distance before following up at Chelmsford earlier this month. A 3lb rise looks fair and he will be popular to land the hat-trick under Dylan Hogan.

Lartigue has been lightly-raced by the Karl Burke team and stayed on strongly despite racing wide at Lingfield in February. He is fancied to build on the promise of that effort as he tackles handicap company for the first time.

Diamond Ranger finished a solid third at Kempton on his last start and warrants respect in this similar heat.

8.00 Southwell - Triumph Of Peace & Justcallmepete feature

Perhaps the race of the night comes at 8pm with a wide-open six-furlong handicap, starring the William Haggas-trained Triumph Of Peace.

She got off the mark at the third time of asking at Salisbury in August before finishing a fine third on handicap debut at Thirsk and looks the obvious choice as she steps down in trip.

Justcallmepete is a six-time winner on the surface and having been in good heart on the turf, he has strong claims of defying top weight over a course and distance that suits him well.

James Fanshawe enjoyed Group One success at Ascot on Saturday and Asimov rates an each-way player with a visor replacing cheekpieces.

