Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Newcastle feature on Monday

Newcastle has Maissara making her handicap debut, while at Southwell Al Joory and Texas Starlight meet and later on the well-bred Force And Valour features.

6.00 Southwell - Al Joory and Texas Starlight clash

The big owners are represented as Amo's Texas Starlight and Shadwell's Al Joory clash in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.00).

Roger Varian's Al Joory makes her debut, and she will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of her half-sister Shaara by making a winning start. Varian's yard is in good form and Jim Crowley will be trying to make the journey worth it for his only ride.

Texas Starlight made a solid debut at Newmarket behind a Ralph Beckett star two-year-old. The form of that race looks strong, and she should be able to use that experience here.

Ollie Sangster's Rock Diva is another that is expected to improve following her debut at Wolverhampton.

6.30 Southwell - Force And Valour and Lady Roxby feature

Force And Valour and Lady Roxby headline in the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Nursery Handicap (6.30).

The well-bred Force And Valour is a half-brother to Palace House Stakes winner Seven Questions. The two-year-old seems to be improving with every run and dropping back in distance could be what he needs at this stage.

Bryan Smart's Lady Roxby arrives here bidding for the double. She proved far too good for her opening mark on handicap debut last time out as she surged clear at Musselburgh. She should go well again here if she handles the switch to the all-weather surface.

The distance winner Al Hussar could be a danger on recent form, however, he too will need to handle the all-weather surface.

5.15 Newcastle - Maissara makes handicap debut for Varian

Maissara makes her handicap debut in the Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Nursery Handicap (5.15).

Varian and Silvestre De Sousa teamed up to have a successful season with Charyn. The same owners have Maissara here and she was last seen finishing third at Kempton. She cost a whopping 425,000 guineas and will be bidding to notch that first win.

Karl Burke's Cracking Man has featured in various big handicaps this season and arrives here after a gelding operation, with the return to calmer waters likely to see improvement.

Fallen Solider will be looking to go one better following his second last time out at Thirsk. The winner of that contest has gone on to post a solid performance in a Class Two, therefore he shouldn't be underestimated.

