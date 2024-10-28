Bluestocking: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner retired to stud by Juddmonte

Juddmonte have announced the retirement of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Bluestocking.

The Camelot filly won five of her 13 starts for the leading owner-breeder and trainer Ralph Beckett, also enjoying Group One success in the Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland and the Prix Vermeille in France en route to landing Europe's premier middle-distance prize on her return to Paris earlier this month.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte's European racing manager, said: "Bluestocking has given so much enjoyment over the last three seasons and we thank Ralph Beckett and his team at Kimpton Down Stables who have done such an excellent job with her."

While Bluestocking and the top-class American mare Idiomatic will commence broodmare duties in 2025, Juddmonte's Champions Day winner Kalpana will remain in training next season.

The three-year-old was a brilliant winner of the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes for trainer Andrew Balding and connections will aim for more top-level success in 2025.

Douglas Erskine Crum, Juddmonte's chief executive, said: "It is not often that Juddmonte has had three outstanding fillies and mares at the same time and, as the season draws to a close, we have had some important decisions to make.

"Idiomatic retired last week after a minor injury kept her from attempting a repeat of her win in the Breeders' Cup Distaff this Saturday. She won five Grade One races and was the leading filly and mare in the USA for the past two years.

"Bluestocking has been the leading four-year-old filly in Europe this year and the two together bring further outstanding quality to our broodmare band both in the UK and the US.

"Kalpana will continue to race for us next year and is clearly an exciting prospect."

On a day of announcements for the team, Juddmonte also revealed their 2025 European stallion fees, with the superstar racehorse and sire Frankel to stand for £350,000.

Bated Breath's stud fee is £8,000, Chaldean's is £25,000, Kingman will stand for £125,000 and Oasis Dream for £15,000.

Mating plans for Bluestocking and Idiomatic will be decided at a later date.