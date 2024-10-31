Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Bath and Newcastle all feature on busy Thursday

Before attentions really switch to Del Mar and the Breeders’ Cup, there is a busy day of domestic action to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing from Southwell, Bath and Newcastle.

6.15 Southwell - In-form How Impressive & Harvard Sound meet

A trio of hat-trick seekers clash in the feature at Southwell on Thursday, the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap (6.15).

Hugo Palmer's How Impressive has found his mojo in the last few weeks winning comfortably at Chelmsford before following up here last week. A 4lb rise seems fair and he must be feared despite the step up in grade.

The Tom Clover-trained Harvard Sound built on his debut second at Kempton to land a pair of Lingfield all-weather contests in the summer. He returns from a 93-day break with strong claims on this handicap debut.

Mark Walford's It Just Takes Time has scored at Beverley and Leicester in recent weeks and Jason Hart comes in for the ride.

And a honourable mention, at the very least, needs to go to 11-year-old Documenting at the top of the weights. Kevin Frost's veteran has won eight of his 31 starts on the all-weather, earning his loyal owners over £130,000 over the years.

2.58 Bath - Recent winners Tap Dancer & Bownder headline

Earlier in the day at Bath, where conditions on the turf are likely to be on the testing side, topweight Top Dancer catches the eye in the DragonBet - Real Bookmakers Nursery Handicap (2.58).

Marcus Tregoning's Territories filly got off the mark at the fifth attempt when claiming a 10-furlong novice on his last start and heads into handicap company off a mark of 70.

Jonathan Portman saddles Bownder who kept on strongly when landing a Southwell handicap last month and a 5lb rise looks fair.

Of the others, Warren Greatrex's nursery debutant Premier is worth a market watch, while Mister Knockout will hope to build on his encouraging Kempton third.

2.45 Newcastle - Boomslang & Backbyjet feature in classy handicap

There is also jumping from Newcastle to enjoy as the season continues to build, with the feature being the 0-120 Dunes Sports Bar And Darts Handicap Chase (2.45).

Boomslang made a winning chase debut when justifying favouritism at Downpatrick earlier this month and, with further progress expected, he could prove hard to peg back under Ross Chapman.

Backbyjet was winning for the third time in just seven starts over fences when successful at Hexham. He finished just ahead of Coqolino who reopposes off 1lb better terms.

Henry Hogarth's Flic Ou Voyou narrowly failed to land a decent race at Hexham and a similar effort would see him involved.

