Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports Racing: Juveniles Lake Victoria, New Century and Aesterius headline on day one

The Breeders' Cup returns to Del Mar on Friday night, with a whole host of exciting juveniles taking centre stage, including Lake Victoria, New Century and Aesterius.

12.25 Del Mar - British & Irish raiders dominate Turf field

Friday's finale is well worth staying up for as the British and Irish raiders dominate the top of the market in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (12.25).

Andrew Balding's New Century has gradually improved throughout the season and produced a superb finishing effort to see off Al Qudra in the Summer Stakes at Woodbine. Many will fancy him to follow up despite a tricky draw in 11.

Charlie Appleby's Al Qudra is a tough and likeable type and didn't get the run of the race at Woodbine so could represent some each-way value.

William Buick opted to stay aboard National Stakes winner Aomori City before finding out he would too be drawn wide in 12.

Others to note include Aidan O'Brien's Group Two winner Henri Matisse, while Hugo Palmer's The Waco Kid is worth a mention after his recent Newmarket victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aidan O'Brien explains what makes Derby star City Of Troy so special as he bids to give the master trainer a first Breeders' Cup Classic victory.

11.05 Del Mar - Unbeaten Lake Victoria fancied for Ballydoyle

With 18 Breeders' Cup winners to his name, trainer Aidan O'Brien has become synonymous with this meeting and saddles the unbeaten Lake Victoria in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (11.05).

The daughter of Frankel has excelled this season, winning all four starts including a pair of Group Ones in September.

From stall one, she may be able to break quickly and prove too hard to catch for her rivals under the master Ryan Moore.

Of the others, stablemate Heavens Gate may need to find a bit more after a Group Three victory last time out, while the best of the home team looks to be Philip D'Amato's course and distance winner Thought Process.

Image: Lake Victoria rockets home under Ryan Moore

9.45 Del Mar - Whistlejacket, Big Mojo & Aesterius clash

Last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (9.45) will live long in the memory for Mick Appleby and Tom Marquand as Big Evs roared to success - and the same team will be hoping to do it again, this time with Big Mojo.

The Molecomb winner, however, needs to reverse the form from September's Flying Childers when beaten by Archie Watson's Aesterius.

Aidan O'Brien's Whistlejacket has been kept busy, winning on three of his seven starts, including the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville, while the master trainer also has Ides Of March in here.

But, do not sleep on the Japanese contender here, Ecoro Sieg, who was a very easy winner at Nakayama last time out under Christophe Lemaire.

Image: Tom Marquand celebrates atop Big Evs after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last year

Also on Sky Sports Racing…

The jumps season is kicking up a gear and Uttoxeter hosts an eight-race card on Friday, beginning with a match in the Kalahari King Novices' Chase (12.20) between Challow runner-up Lookaway and Grade Two winner Personal Ambition.

At the other end of the card, there could be a famous face in the parade ring as Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstonian makes a racecourse debut in the Quinnbet Open National Hunt Flat Race (4.22).

Nine races take place on the all-weather at Newcastle, with Three Platoon seeking a track hat-trick for Rebecca Menzies and Kaiya Fraser.

Watch every race from the Breeders' Cup, plus Uttoxeter and Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, November 1.