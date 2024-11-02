Today on Sky Sports Racing: City of Troy seeks Breeders' Cup Classic glory at Del Mar with Ascot and Southwell also live

Sky Sports Racing screens one of the highlights of the racing calendar on Saturday with Breeders' Cup action from Del Mar, along with racing from Ascot and Southwell.

9.41 Del Mar - City Of Troy's date with destiny in the Breeders' Cup Classic

City Of Troy will clash with Fierceness in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (9.41).

The question on everybody's lips is 'will City Of Troy handle the dirt?' Aidan O'Brien's superstar three-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful season, winning the Derby, Eclipse and Juddmonte International. However, this will be his biggest test yet. Breaking from stall three, with Ryan Moore in the saddle, all eyes will be on him as he bids to bow out in style.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player O'Brien joined Sky Sports Racing's Jason Weaver to give his take on City Of Troy's gallop at Southwell as he warmed up for the Breeders' Cup

Todd Pletcher's Fierceness looks the obvious danger under Johnny Velazquez. He won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year and is expected to set the early pace. History, however, is against him as he bids to do something no horse has done and follow up in the Classic.

Forever Young represents Japan and brings in some superb form, including a comfortable victory in the UAE Derby. His sole defeat came when a close third in the Kentucky Derby and he looks a solid each-way player.

11.45 Del Mar - Notable Speech and Porta Fortuna clash in Breeders' Cup Mile

Porta Fortuna and Notable Speech headline in an exceptional FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile presented by PDJF (11.45).

Donnacha O'Brien's Porta Fortuna has notched a trio of Group One successes since finishing second in the 1000 Guineas. A strong traveller, she looks the ideal type for this speedy circuit and must be feared as she challenges the boys for the first time.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick reunite after claiming the last three renewals, with Notable Speech having strong claims for making it four. A rollercoaster of a season as the winner of the 2000 Guineas back in May, he suffered a defeat at Royal Ascot before bouncing back to claim Group One glory at Goodwood. Last seen disappointing on soft ground in France, he will hope to return to form on this quicker surface.

Aidan O'Brien is represented her by Diego Velazquez. This three-year-old is bidding for the hat-trick after winning the Group 2 Solonaway and Group 3 Meld Stakes both at Leopardstown. There is however a big doubt whether the tight course at Del Mar will suit.

9.01 Del Mar - Emily Upjohn and Rebel's Romance headline in Breeders' Cup Turf

Emily Upjohn bids for glory in the hands of Frankie Dettori in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (9.01).

This open looking contest has the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn among the market leaders. The five-year-old has been running with credit despite not winning this summer and, with Dettori onboard, she could land a third Group One success.

Charlie Appleby's Rebel's Romance claimed this race in 2022 and arrives again in great spirits, having claimed a sixth Group/Grade One when taking the Preis von Europa at Cologne. This ultra-consistent sort is interesting in the hands of William Buick.

The Brian Meehan-trained Red Rocks and Dangerous Midge also seek to land this Group One prize and Jayarebe may go close with Sean Levey in the plate. This improving three-year-old produced a career-best when claiming the Group Two Prix Dollar last month. He rates an interesting contender as he steps up in trip for the first time to 1m 4f.

Ascot action

Back on home soil, Ascot headlines the British action as Chianti Classico and Our Power contest the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.45), Master Chewy and Madara are fancied in the 2.05 and Fiercely Proud and Secret Squirrel clash in 3.15pm.

Southwell also has an interesting contest at 6.50 with King's Lynn, Jubilee Walk and First Folio featuring.

Watch every race from Del Mar, Ascot and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday November 2.