Alastair Down: Racing pays tribute to 'peerless' journalist and broadcaster

Much-revered racing journalist Alastair Down has been celebrated by the racing community after he passed away at the age of 68; last week, the Cheltenham Press Room was named after the cherished writer, who was described as "a genius with a pen"

Much-revered racing journalist Alastair Down has been described as "a genius with a pen and a peerless broadcaster" by the British Horseracing Authority following his death at the age of 68.

Down was voted racing writer of the year five times for his work with The Sporting Life and the Racing Post and was a mainstay of the Channel 4 Racing team.

He recently received the honour of having the Cheltenham press room named after him and was present at Prestbury Park for the unveiling.

The BHA posted on X: "A genius with a pen and a peerless broadcaster, Alastair will be remembered as one of the greatest writers in racing history.

"His contribution to the sport was immeasurable and he will be sorely missed on British racecourses.

"The thoughts of everyone at the BHA are with Alastair's family and friends."

The Racecourse Association added: "All at the RCA are saddened to hear the news of Alastair Down's death.

"His words across a long and successful career delivered the best of our sport to countless readers, inspiring many new fans and writers.

"We were delighted to see his name honoured @CheltenhamRaces last week."

Also on X, Down's former colleague Derek Thompson said: "No one could bring racing alive in print in such a tangible and electrifying way."