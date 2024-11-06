Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting stars Tripoli Flyer and Let It Rain start life over hurdles at Chepstow

Chepstow is becoming a trusted track for jumps stars to begin life over hurdles and Wednesday’s card features yet more exciting prospects, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.20 Chepstow - Exciting pair Tripoli Flyer & Jurancon clash

The New Lion and Quebecois made quite the impression with their hurdling debuts at the Welsh track last week and Fergal O'Brien will be hoping Tripoli Flyer can be the latest bumper star to shine in the Blacktalon 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle (1.20).

A winner of an all-weather bumper at the Winter Million Festival in January, O'Brien's five-year-old went on to be second in a Grade Two at Aintree in April, chasing home stablemate Horaces Pearl.

That was a huge effort having possibly hit the front a little early. Jonathan Burke takes over in the saddle and he rates the one to beat granted a clear round.

David Pipes's Jurancon was successful on two of his three bumper starts last season and returned with an excellent second on hurdling debut at Worcester behind the well-touted The Kemble Brewery. If able to build on that, this prominent racer could prove tough to peg back.

Point winner Disguisedlimit is worth a mention on his rules debut for the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White combination.

1.50 Chepstow - Listed winner Let It Rain heads over hurdles

Only Dan Skelton and his team will know where Let It Rain ranks among his plethora of promising young stars, but the mare certainly looked full of potential when landing a Listed Ascot bumper in December last year, beating Brechin Castle and Celtic Dino.

She returns in the Blacktalon Maiden Hurdle (1.50) under Harry Skelton, getting weight from the 10 geldings in opposition.

Of those, French Ship made a pleasing debut when second to Palacio over two miles here last month and looks the chief danger with the step up to two and a half miles expected to suit.

Rebecca Curtis saddles Newton Tornado who comfortably claimed a Ballindenisk maiden point and a market watch is advised.

Image: Let It Rain looked very smart when beating Brechin Castle and Celtic Dino at Ascot

2.20 Chepstow - Javert Allen starts life over fences

Attention switches to the larger obstacles in the TVS Supply Chain Solutions Novices' Handicap Chase (2.20) where Jane Williams' Javert Allen looks to make a winning start over fences.

After winning on hurdles debut in November 2022, the five-year-old has since filled the runner-up spot on three consecutive occasions.

This looks a trappy affair with Harry Fry's Valadon expected to be popular after enjoying a solid season over hurdles, winning on two occasions before finishing third in a warm Sandown handicap.

Onewayortother and Now Or Never have both had one go over fences before, the former finishing a solid third at Warwick in May.

