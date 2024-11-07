Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Alex Ferguson's Pertemps Final winner Monmiral stars as jumps returns to Newbury

Jumps racing returns to Newbury on Thursday with a typically strong card featuring a competitive Pertemps Qualifier, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.52 Newbury - Monmiral & Major Fortune meet in qualifier

The 2024 Pertemps winner Monmiral returns with seemingly a defence of his title in mind as he heads a five-runner field in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (2.52) under Harry Cobden.

Paul Nicholls' runner, who is part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, followed that Cheltenham Festival success with another good effort to be fifth at Aintree and sets the standard here.

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates his first Cheltenham Festival winner at a massive 25/1 with Monmiral

Ben Pauling's Henry's Friend reverts to hurdling having landed the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase last season, while Emitom has nearly eight lengths to find with Monmiral on their Festival run in March. David Pipe's American Sniper completes the field.

Elsewhere at Newbury, Destroytheevidence and Collectors Item meet in an intriguing renewal of the BetVictor's Weekend Winners Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.40), while the Skeltons send out impressive Market Rasen winner Listentoyourheart in the CSP Mares' Novices' Hurdle (2.17).

3.10 Southwell - Progressive pair Race The Wind & Lady Of Spain clash

Fresh from his trip to Del Mar, where Rebel's Romance was a Breeders' Cup winner, trainer Charlie Appleby saddles exciting filly Race The Wind for her handicap debut in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap (3.10).

This Too Darn Hot filly, a half-sister to multiple winners including dual Australian Cup star Cascadian, built on her debut effort to win at Newmarket before returning with a victory at Wolverhampton in January.

Roger Varian's Lady Of Spain is unbeaten after scoring on both starts at Wolverhampton and with the form of her latter effort franked, she rates an exciting prospect on this handicap debut under James Doyle.

Magic Dream has fallen below market expectations on her last two starts but may appreciate the switch to handicaps, while Eve Johnson Houghton's in-form filly Lady Of Arabia completes the shortlist.

Image: Trainer Charlie Appleby sends Race The Wind to Southwell on Thursday

4.30 Newcastle - Useful sprinters Muker & True Promise headline

Up at Newcastle, the Kevin Ryan-trained True Promise looks to back up a recent Southwell victory in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap (4.30).

Nigel Tinkler's Muker continues to run with credit despite not winning and a repetition of his recent Newcastle second would see him go close in this lesser grade.

The pick of the remainder looks to be Karl Burke's Looking For Lynda who drops down in class with Sam Fielden claiming a handy 7lb.

Elsewhere, Roger Varian hands a first start to Frankel colt Yaa Min, a half-brother to Group Two winner Wonderful Moon, in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Novice Stakes (3.20).

Watch every race from Newbury, Southwell and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, November 7.