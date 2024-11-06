Sir Michael Stoute: Trainer's final runner disappoints as six-time Derby winner bows out aged 78

There was to be no fairytale ending to Sir Michael Stoute's glittering career at Nottingham on Wednesday, with Wanderlust - expected to be the final runner for one of the greatest trainers the sport has ever known - finishing last.

Stoute, 78, announced in early September that he would bring the curtain down at the end of the 2024 Flat season, which officially concludes at Doncaster on Saturday.

With the master of Freemason Lodge having made no further entries for the rest of the week, all eyes were on Wanderlust as she headed to post for the Goodbye For 2024 From Nottingham Racecourse Handicap.

However, it was clear from an early stage the 9/4 favourite was struggling, with Richard Kingscote having to get to work long before the home turn. She weakened further in the home straight and passed the post last of the 12 runners.

Stoute will be forever associated with magnificent 1981 Derby hero Shergar, but has been responsible for so many other champions, with patience a key hallmark of his success.

Image: Stoute and jockey Richard Kingscote with Dante winner Desert Crown at York

He has been champion trainer 10 times, has six Derbys among 16 British Classics, plus 13 in Ireland, and to cap it all plundered some of the biggest prizes around the globe, including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Japan Cup, Dubai World Cup, Hong Kong Vase and the Breeders' Cup.

Confirming his decision to call it a day in a statement to the PA news agency on September 10, Stoute said: "I have decided to retire from training at the end of this season.

"I would like to thank all my owners and staff for the support they have given me over the years.

"It has been a great and enjoyable journey."