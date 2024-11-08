Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell features on Friday with Neil Mulholland contender on a five-timer

Fontwell, Newcastle and Hexham all feature on a busy Friday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with the Moore team sending a typically strong squad to their local track.

2.35 Fontwell - In-form Double Powerful takes on Kissman

Double Powerful has come a long way in the 13 months since his rules debut here, winning at the seventh time of asking before going on to complete a four-timer when easily landing a Worcester handicap hurdle last month.

Neil Mulholland's five-year-old now bids for five in a row in the Nationwide Concreting Handicap Hurdle (2.35) under Richie McLernon.

Kissman was last seen winning a conditions hurdle on very soft ground at Compiegne in May and rates a fascinating contender as he tackles quicker conditions on debut for Gary and Josh Moore. Everyonesgame and Jilaijone complete the line-up.

Elsewhere on the card, the Moore team also run four-time Fontwell winner Call Off The Dogs in the Nationwide Concreting Supporting The Rockbourne Partnership Handicap Chase (1.25).

3.28 Newcastle - Hat-trick-seeking Isle Of Wolves faces Inversion

Newcastle's eight-race all-weather card kicks off with the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap (3.28) where Harriet Bethell's Isle Of Wolves arrives in the form of his life following wins at Redcar and Nottingham and looks the one to beat.

Inversion looked ready for a step up in distance when third over a mile at this track last month and he could have more improvement to come on just his second handicap start.

Top-weight Walsingham went close off this mark on his penultimate run, while Molinari is 4lb higher than when scoring here last week.

Four face off in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes (5.45), including George Boughey's Tancredi, a runner-up on debut here 10 days ago, and a fascinating newcomer to the Flat in Jolie Coeur Allen, a former Willie Mullins runner who is a half-brother to Icare Allen.

2.45 Hexham - Course-and-distance-winner The Churchill Lad headlines

Up at Hexham, the northern powerhouse yards meet in a fascinating renewal of the Sidgwick Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (2.45).

Rebecca Menzies' The Churchill Lad made a winning chase debut over this course and two-mile distance early last month before chasing home Western Zephyr at Carlisle. Just five, he should have more to give over the larger obstacles.

Caithness finished just a head behind The Churchill Lad in the aforementioned contest and can be expected to benefit from that initial experience.

Donald McCain saddles One More Stroke who won his first two outings over hurdles before finishing a close-up third on handicap debut at Newcastle and remains on the same mark here.

Brian Ellison's Dream Jet and Nick Alexander's Ballyfort complete the field.

Watch every race from Fontwell, Newcastle and Hexham all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday November 8.