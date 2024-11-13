Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well makes chase debut at Bangor on Wednesday

There are cracking cards from Bangor-on-Dee and Lingfield this Wednesday, featuring Listed action, as well an evening meeting at Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.55 Bangor - You Wear It Well features in Listed Mares' Novices' Chase

You Wear It Well has been a fine servant for her connections, winning five times over hurdles including the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023.

Jamie Snowden's seven-year-old now embarks on a novice chase campaign and she rates an exciting prospect under Gavin Sheehan in the Listed Yorton Mares' Novices' Chase (12.55).

Dan Skelton's West Balboa showed some useful form over hurdles and was even sent off favourite for last year's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. She fluffed her lines when odds-on for her chasing debut at Worcester and has a bit to prove as she makes a quick return.

Irish raider Shecouldbeanything has thrived since tackling fences, winning three of her four starts, and must be feared for the powerful Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen combination.

Willie Mullins sends over Space Tourist under Brian Hughes, while Casa No Mento (Nigel Twiston-Davies) and Party Vibes (Henry Dale) complete the field.

2.07 Lingfield - Sea Theme & Madam Celeste clash in River Eden cracker

Image: Tom Marquand and Sea Theme (left) arrive late to win the Galtres at York

The William Haggas-trained Sea Theme has been given a few stiff assignments this season including when contesting Group One company on Arc weekend and Champion Day at Ascot.

She drops markedly in class for the Listed BetMGM River Eden EBF Fillies' Stakes (2.07) here and will be fancied to land a fourth success, with Billy Loughnane on board for the first time.

Madam Celeste represents Breeders' Cup winning duo Ger Lyons and Colin Keane. A daughter of Galileo, she has been narrowly denied in Group Three and Listed company and a reproduction of those efforts would see her go close with her trainer reaching for first-time blinkers.

Ralph Beckett's Meribella remains lightly raced after just five starts and, having shown a great attitude to see off Cabrera at Doncaster, she deserved her chance in this higher grade.

2.40 Lingfield - Doom & Sacred Angel headline strong field

In the Listed BetMGM Fleur De Lys EBF Fillies' Stakes (2.40), Charlie Johnston's Sacred Angel returns for the first time since being well beaten in the 1000 Guineas in May and this Group Three winner rates a fascinating contender as she makes her all-weather debut under new pilot Loughnane.

William Haggas saddles Doom who started the season with a string of placed efforts in top company before struggling on her latest couple of starts. She has been given a short break and cannot be ruled out for a trainer who has won this contest on four of the last ten occasions.

The form of Iken's third to Sparks Fly at Saint-Cloud was boosted when she won at the same venue on Sunday, while Ornellaia would have claims on the form of her Irish 1000 Guineas third.

Watch every race from Bangor-on-Dee, Lingfield and Southwell, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, November 13.