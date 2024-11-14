Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett sends Oxford Comma for French Listed raid at Fontainebleau

The top action keeps coming on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday with a Listed contest at Fontainebleau and a competitive jumps card from Sedgefield.

1.30 Fontainebleau - Oxford Comma seeks Stakes success

With the British Flat turf season wrapped up, Ralph Beckett has looked to France and a valuable opportunity to get Oxford Comma a Listed success in the Denisy Stakes (1.30) at Fontainebleau.

The three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel has won three of her four starts this campaign, with her sole defeat coming in Group Two company, and she is fancied to follow up her recent Pontefract success under Mickael Barzalona.

Christophe Ferland's Cornelienne scored for the second time in her career at La Teste De Buch in August and she heads the opposition under champion jockey Maxime Guyon.

Mister Gatz has some strong form to his name, finishing half a length back in second in Listed company last month, after a valiant eighth in the German Derby.

2.25 Sedgefield - Zwicky tops the weights for Kirby

Philip Kirby sends a squad of four to Sedgefield for a six-race jumps card, including recent course winner Zwicky in the Woodlands Hospital Darlington - Circle Health Group Handicap Chase (2.25).

The seven-year-old could take plenty of beating with Joe Williamson claiming a handy 3lb. A game winner over two-and-a-half miles here last month, he shaped as though a step up in trip will suit and this extra distance of 3m 2f could prove ideal.

Christian Williams' Illogical Logic is yet to win in 10 starts but ran a race full of promise when runner-up at Fakenham last month and cheekpieces are enlisted to eke out some more improvement.

3.00 Sedgefield - Clean Getaway bids for a hat-trick

Kirby should also have a good chance of visiting the winner's enclosure with Clean Getaway in the Paxtons No1 Case IH Dealer In UK&Ireland Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle (3.00).

He has thrived since heading over fences, winning three times since June. Having capitalised on a lower hurdles mark at this track last week, he should take plenty of beating as he heads up in trip on this return to the larger obstacles.

Lizzie Quinlan saddles Blended Stealth who remains a maiden after 31 starts but only narrowly failed to hold off National Question over two miles at Hexham eight days ago. The seven-year-old steps up to two-and-a-half miles again, but a 4lb rise will make life tricky.

Watch every race from Fontainebleau and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 14.