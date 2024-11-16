Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle's Churchill Stakes features Dubai Honour with Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton also live on Saturday

There is a trio of meetings on Saturday with jumps racing from Uttoxeter, plus all-weather action from Newcastle and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.15 Newcastle - Dubai Honour and Peace Man seek Listed success in Churchill Stakes

Dubai Honour and Peace Man bid for Listed glory in the BetUK Churchill Stakes (3.15).

William Haggas claimed a pair of Listed contests at Lingfield on Wednesday and will be hoping to extend this streak here with Dubai Honour. The two-time Group One winner in Australia and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud victor looks to be the one to beat despite having to concede weight all round.

John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old Peace Man remains lightly raced for his age but did post a career best when chasing home Bolster in Listed company at Newmarket. He looks the clear danger if he handles the switch back to the all-weather.

Image: Domestic action from Newcastle, Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton features on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday

Tyrrhenian Sea was last seen finishing third in the Winter Derby at Southwell, way back in February. He will handle this slight step back in trip to 1m 2f and should not be underestimated.

3.48 Newcastle - Annaf, Night Raider and Willem Twee headline in the Golden Rose Stakes

Night Raider and Annaf feature in the BetUK Golden Rose Stakes (3.48) over six furlongs.

The Michael Appleby-trained Annaf has been a cracking horse for the yard, having won on eight occasions, including a Group Two in Riyadh in February. He has not been at his best since then but this appears an ideal opportunity for him to return to the winners' enclosure under Jason Watson.

Night Raider looked destined for big things as he oozed class when he won his first two starts at Southwell, but he fell short in the 2000 Guineas. The son of Dark Angel bounced back to form with a success at Kempton and must be feared in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Distance-winner Willem Twee can be expected to improve from his recent start at Kempton and is another one for the shortlist.

3.03 Uttoxeter - Warwick winner Ez Tiger features

Warwick winner Ez Tiger bids for two wins on the bounce in the Keith Bailey Memorial Handicap Hurdle (3.03).

That Warwick success was Alex Hales' charge third victory over the smaller obstacles and he has only gone up 5lb in the weights which might not stop him here.

Ian Wiliiams saddles Garitsa Bay, a consistent type in this sort of race who finished second when back from a short break at Market Rasen last time, and one that must be considered.

Cawthorne Cracker has shown some improved form since undergoing wind surgery and merits respect for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team.

Best of the rest

Auteuil hosts Grade One action with Jeu De Thaix and Losange Blue featuring, while Hacker Du Berlais appears in the Grade Two at the French track.

Newcastle's card continues with a Class Three five-furlong handicap at 4.48, which includes Dark Kestrel and Makanah, while Jez Bomb bids to complete a hat-trick in the mile handicap at 6.18 on the nine-race card.

Uttoxeter also has Kingston Pride representing Nicky Henderson in the 12.10, and one for the Harry Potter fans as Draco Malfory catches the eye in the 3.38.