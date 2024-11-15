Sir Alex Ferguson's Spirit Dancer out to defend Bahrain International Trophy title on Friday on Sky Sports Racing

There are a trio of domestic meetings to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Friday as well as a thrilling renewal of the Bahrain International Trophy where Sir Alex Ferguson's Spirit Dancer is back to defend his title.

4.35 Bahrain - Spirit Dancer, Lead Artist and Nations Pride all feature

There were scenes reminiscent of the Old Trafford touchline when Spirit Dancer, part-owned by former Manchester United manager Ferguson, landed the Bahrain International Trophy (4.35) last year.

Richard Fahey's seven-year-old is back for more after using the Darley Stakes as preparation once again, with Oisin Orr keeping the ride.

Darley winner Lead Artist looks the main British danger for John and Thady Gosden, while Charlie Appleby's Nations Pride will aim to improve on seventh last year.

Point Lonsdale, third in this 12 months ago, has had a busy season, winning just the Ormonde Stakes at Chester, and is dropping down a mile in trip from his last run in the Doncaster Cup.

York Stakes winner Alflaila is not to be discounted, while the Japanese contingent is made up of Killer Ability and Yamanin Sympa.

1.20 Newcastle - Coqolino and Benson headline trappy handicap

For jumps fans, there is action at Newcastle and Southwell on Friday.

Ben Haslam's Coqolino is yet to win in 14 attempts over fences, but, having finished runner-up on his last two outings, he looks weighted to go close in the Sign Lead Your Horse To Water Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.20) at Newcastle under Richie McLernon.

The Sandy Thomson-trained Benson is a six-time winner over hurdles, and he is expected to improve plenty for his recent Hexham outing as he bids for a first chase success under Ryan Mania. Autumn Return and Imperial Merlin both have claims on the pick of their form.

Elsewhere, Jennie Candlish's Froheretoeternity seeks a hat-trick in the Follow Thehawkponteland On Instagram Mares' Handicap Hurdle (1.55).

3.18 Southwell - Hat-trick seeker Barrons Land faces Thankyourluckystar

Further south at Southwell, red-hot Barrons Land bids for a hat-trick as he makes his debut for trainer Laura Horsfall in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap Hurdle (3.18).

An easy winner of a Worcester handicap, he followed up at Sedgefield and will be popular to defy a 5lb rise in the weights.

Thankyourluckystar got a well-deserved victory when landing a similar heat at Worcester back in June and he must be feared as he returns under Tabitha Worsley.

Of the others, Playtogetaway disappointed when favourite over fences last time and ought to appreciate this switch to the smaller obstacles.

7.00 Wolverhampton - In-form pair Straight A and Ciotog clash

Two hat-trick seekers clash at Wolverhampton in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap (7.00).

Michael Appleby's Straight A made it two wins from three starts on the all-weather when a nose winner at Southwell and this extra distance could eke out further improvement.

Ciotog is another who has been in fine fettle, winning his last two starts at Bath. His sole win on the all-weather came over this course and distance and he must enter calculations under Billy Loughnane.

Risen Again was not beaten far on his last start for James Ferguson and makes his debut for the Alice Haynes yard.

Watch the Bahrain International Trophy and every race from Newcastle, Southwell and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday November 15.