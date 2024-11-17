Il Est Francais: King George in doubt for Kauto Star king after disappointment in Prix la Haye Jousselin

Il Est Francais suffered another major blip when pulled up in the Prix la Haye Jousselin at Auteuil, putting his participation in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase in doubt.

Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's six-year-old has attracted huge hype since storming to an impressive victory in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day last year.

He disappointed at Auteuil next time out, trailing home a long way last of five runners in the Prix Murat, but got back on track with a smooth success in the Prix Richard et Robert Hennessy at the same venue in September.

However, it is back to the drawing board once more after Il Est Francais failed to finish in a race won by Louisa Carberry's Gran Diose.

Il Est Francais was awkward at the water jump and jockey James Reveley had several looks down over his right shoulder following the next couple of fences before calling it a day.

George told Sky Sports Racing: "James just said he cut out and that's why he pulled him up. There's no certain reason for it - we'll do every test we can possibly do and then we'll make a decision on what the plan is. He's not lame, so we'll find a solution."

Asked about the King George, he added: "Obviously, it's not going to be 100 per cent that we're going to be coming, we've just got to make a plan and we're not going to jump to any conclusions at all.

"There's no point making a decision now, we've got to work out what's gone on and then make a decision on what we do."