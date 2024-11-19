Four jockeys banned after 28/1 shot Certain Style is runaway winner at Lingfield under Tyrese Cameron

Four jockeys were handed 10-day bans following the opening apprentice handicap at Lingfield on Tuesday, which was won in runaway fashion by Certain Style.

Certain Style's jockey Tyrese Cameron sent his Laura Mongan-trained mount into an early lead which got bigger and bigger until by halfway the pair were 30 lengths clear.

Kyle McHugh on Gold Aura, Mason Paetel on Upepo, Warren Fentiman on Shaad and Chloe Lyons on Grand Duchess Olga all made their efforts much too late to catch the 22-length winner in the view of the stewards.

How the race unfolded...

Image: Tyrese Cameron takes Certain Style to the front as the rest of the field set a slow pace

Image: With a circuit to go, Certain Style was in splendid isolation

Image: Certain Style clears the four furlong pole, with the chasing pack yet to make the turn

Image: Entering the home straight, Certain Style remained well clear for an easy victory

Former jockey Fergus Sweeney was among the officials on duty at Lingfield and told Sky Sports Racing: "We found the four jockeys guilty of failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures so therefore they all got 10 days.

"In layman's terms they rode a misjudged race and we went for the entry point as they are all inexperienced riders."

For Cameron it was a case of Christmas coming early.

He said: "She jumped well, but there was only one front runner and I didn't really give them time to go fast and when I got to the front she was in a lovely rhythm.

"She was keen and free last time so I just wanted her to go her own rhythm.

"I didn't want to get caught up wrestling her and I just wanted to keep her happy.

"Turning in I had a bit of a look and nothing seemed to be coming and she was still going the same speed, she stays that trip all day long."