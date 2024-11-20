Today on Sky Sports Racing: Expensive £350k purchase Buckna makes debut at Ffos Las for Warren Greatrex

With winter conditions finally taking effect on the jumps season, Sky Sports Racing's cameras head to Ffos Las on Wednesday.

12.15 Ffos Las - Buckna takes on Admiral Stewart on hurdles debut

Warren Greatrex's Buckna went under the hammer for £350,000 after winning an Irish point-to-point in March and makes an eagerly-anticipated debut under rules in the opener at Ffos Las, the Dandara Golwg Gwendraeth Maiden Hurdle (12.15).

That previous success, lofty price tag and in-form yard - three winners from the last 10 runners - should see Buckna well supported.

Admiral Stewart was strongly fancied on his bumper debut for Jamie Snowden at Hexham last month when finishing a nine-length second and it would be no great surprise to see him step up on that effort.

It has been 375 days since Walk On High was last seen on a racecourse but he now has a first-time hood applied and has had a breathing operation so he could be the each-way angle in this if fully wound up.

1.25 Ffos Las - Blue Las on a hat-trick for Mulholland

In the other maiden hurdle on the card, the Diplomat Hotel And Spa Maiden Hurdle (1.25), Neil Mulholland's Blue Las returns on a hat-trick after winning a pair of bumpers at Southwell and Uttoxeter in April.

The daughter of Blue Bresil starts over two-and-a-half miles with star claimer Dylan Johnston in the saddle.

Andy Amo is making a fourth consecutive start at Ffos Las for Rebecca Curtis after finishing second to smart-looking type Rosscahill last month.

Of the others, Billy Aprahamian's Stone's Throw looks a potential danger under Gavin Sheehan after finishing a close third at Ludlow last time.

Watch every race from Ffos Las all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday November 20.