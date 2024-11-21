Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Wolverhampton and Lingfield all feature on busy Thursday in All-Weather Championships

The All-Weather Championships is in full swing and there are three meetings to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this Thursday.

6.30 Southwell - Artistic Star and Champagne Prince contest strong handicap

The feature and centre-piece of Southwell's nine-race card is a classy and competitive renewal of the Stay In Control With BetUK Handicap (6.30).

Ralph Beckett's Artistic Star, considered good enough to contest the Derby last year, tops the field of nine. It has clearly not been plain-sailing for the four-year-old, having run only once this year when fourth in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April.

Champagne Prince stretched his unbeaten all-weather record to three when winning a course-and-distance handicap on his last start and a 5lb rise may underestimate him.

Paradias is highly respected on the pick of his turf form and rates an each-way player if handling this surface.

6.40 Wolverhampton - Hat-trick seeking Kitty Furnival fancied for the Crisford team

Wolverhampton also hosts a nine-race card with a field of 11 assembled for the Safer Gambling Tools At BetUK Handicap (6.40).

Simon and Ed Crisford saddle the in-form Kitty Furnival who seeks a hat-trick under Jack Mitchell. An easy winner at Kempton on her penultimate run, she stayed on powerfully to make a successful handicap debut here and a 3lb higher mark gives her a huge chance.

Haku is a tough and consistent sort who can make the frame again, while Way Of Life was only a neck behind Kitty Furnival on her last start and must be involved again.

1.00 Lingfield - Last-time winners Mumayaz and Moe's Legacy clash

Tony Carroll's Mumayaz capitalised on a sliding mark to score with a bit to spare at Bath at the end of last month and he will be popular to follow up under William Carson in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap (1.00).

Moe's Legacy has an excellent record on the all-weather surfaces, including when winning at Wolverhampton earlier this month. A 3lb penalty looks lenient and she must be feared with Rob Hornby keeping the ride.

Another to consider is Chelmsford specialist Agostino, while Harb remains on a competitive mark.

Watch every race from Southwell, Wolverhampton and Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 21.