Ascot Hurdle: Lucky Place boosts Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows stable with Grade Two victory

Lucky Place provided Nicky Henderson with a much-needed fillip when running out a brave winner of the Howden Ascot Hurdle.

Henderson has suffered more disappointment with his stable star Constitution Hill this week in a continuation of his trials and tribulations of last season.

One of those setbacks was being forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival with Henderson ruling out most of his string with a viral infection of some kind, but Lucky Place was his one bright spark, finishing fourth in the Coral Cup as a novice.

The plan had been to send Lucky Place (4/1) novice chasing but the dry spell and a lack of suitable opportunities forced Henderson into looking at this Grade Two contest instead and he will be very glad he did.

Only five went to post with Salver a non-runner and it soon became obvious Olly Murphy's Thunder Rock was not on a going day either.

However, the other four were all in a line on the run to two out, Blueking D'Oroux, Golden Ace, Lucky Place and the Irish raider Colonel Mustard.

Blueking D'Oroux had attempted to make all in his attempt for back-to-back wins for Paul Nicholls but it was Henderson's youngster who came out on top by a length.

Nico de Boinville was on top and said of the winner: "He's gutsy and he doesn't like getting beaten. He travelled so sweetly and jumped well. We went steady and he was quite happy going that."

Henderson said: "That was plan B, he was meant to be going novice chasing he's only five so we brought him back into here.

"The big question is where is his trip? We are going to have to find out if he stays three [miles].

"Two-and-a-half miles over fences works well but two-and-a-half over hurdles doesn't work so well. The Relkeel (Cheltenham) could be the stepping stone for him. I think fences are going to have to wait until next season."

Image: Pic D'Orhy has now won back-to-back 1965 Chases at Ascot

Pic D'Orhy defends 1965 crown at Ascot

Pic D'Orhy joined fellow previous Nicholls inmates in Master Minded and Al Ferof in becoming a dual winner of the Copybet 1965 Chase at Ascot.

While he may not have won as easily as odds of 4/9 suggested he might, he nevertheless got the job done once again.

As ever, Harry Cobden adopted front-running tactics on the nine-year-old and all appeared to be going according to the script for much of the race.

However, on the approach to the second last both Dashel Drasher and 25/1 outsider Hidden Depths closed right in and the favourite looked vulnerable.

A good leap kept them at bay and once he got his second wind Pic D'Orhy went away to win by three-and-a-half lengths.

He now appears to be a leading candidate for Windsor's big highlight on their resumption of jumps racing.

"It's a nice start to the season. Johnny (de la Hey, owner) and I have spoken about supplementing [into the King George] and there's a new race at Windsor," said Nicholls.

"He keeps on winning and we could do with a yard full like him. Captain Teague is entered at Newbury (also owned by De la Hey).

"He [Pic D'Orhy] will definitely get three miles there are lots of nice races for him. That Windsor race would be a real target as it's a big pot."

Cobden added: "I wish we had more like him, he's not a champion but he's a very good horse. I'd love to own him, he wins a lot of money every year.

"He just took a blow going to the second last but managed to jump it well and he's gone and won nicely in the end.

"He's more laid back these days and takes a bit more work to get fit. It's a lovely first run of the season."