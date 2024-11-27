Today on Sky Sports Racing: Harrys Hope on four-timer mission at Hereford for Ben Pauling on Wednesday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head for Hereford on Wednesday where Ben Pauling’s in-form Harrys Hope goes in search of a four-timer.

2.00 Hereford - Red-hot Harrys Hope faces Hermes Du Gouet

Trainer Ban Pauling had a strong October with six winners from 23 runners (26 per cent strike-rate) and half of those successes came from Harrys Hope, who returns in search of a four-timer in the Alpha Aggregates Handicap Chase (2.00) at Hereford.

After going winless in six starts over hurdles, the six-year-old has excelled since tackling the larger obstacles, travelling particularly well at Stratford last time out before idling in front, giving the impression she has plenty more to give. A 7lb penalty might not be enough to stop her.

The Venetia Williams team has once again kicked into gear with the arrival of softer ground conditions, headlined by a big Saturday hat-trick last weekend.

She runs Hermes Du Gouet, who returns for his seasonal reappearance under Charlie Deutsch from a potentially attractive mark of 111.

Pawpaw capitalised on her sliding mark when successful at Fontwell earlier this month and another bold bid can be expected.

12.50 Hereford - Paddy In The Caddy & Wellwillya clash

Philip Hobbs & Johnson White's Paddy In The Caddy made all when getting off the mark over fences at Warwick last week and looks the one to beat under this 7lb penalty in the Wye Valley Metals Novices' Handicap Chase (12.50).

Wellwillya is yet to win over hurdles but made a winning fencing debut when scoring in a novices' handicap at Exeter last month. He has plenty of size and scope, so should have plenty more to come under Paul O'Brien.

Smart Casual is another who has failed to win over the smaller obstacles but having run with plenty of credit on his last two outings at Ffos Las, is worth a watch in the market on chase debut.

Iron d'Ex made a winning return at the start of October before disappointing next time at Bangor-on-Dee but could well bounce back if fully fit and firing under Callum Pritchard.

1.25 Hereford - Point winner Mossy Fen Road debuts for Derham

Young trainer Harry Derham has a strong squad to compete with this season, bolstered by the addition of €75,000 purchase Mossy Fen Road.

The four-year-old, a half-brother to useful chaser Fury Road, justified favouritism when winning his Point-to-Point at Ballyragget and will be expected to go close on this rules debut.

Nowmelad has proved steadily progressive since jumping hurdles, winning on his third start before running a solid third under the penalty at Stratford. He could prove vulnerable under the penalty, but a similar effort would see him hit the frame.

Not So Sobers, fourth in a Cheltenham bumper last month, rates an interesting hurdling debutant for the David Killahena and Graeme McPherson team.

Watch every race from Hereford live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, November 27.