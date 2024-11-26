King George VI Chase: Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps taken out of Kempton's Boxing Day feature causing ante-post shake-up

Ante-post favourite Gaelic Warrior has been taken out of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton following the latest confirmation stage, at which 16 stood their ground.

Willie Mullins' Arkle winner had headed the market since the eclipse of Il Est Francais on his last outing in France, but he will not be the one to add to owner Rich Ricci's 100 Grade One winners on Boxing Day.

The champion trainer does not currently have an entry in the race, having also taken out Il Etait Temps, Ferny Hollow and Galopin Des Champs, but there is a supplementary stage on December 18.

Il Est Francais still remains in the mix for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm but a cloud hangs over him following his Auteuil defeat.

The partnership have also left in General En Chef, who is due to run in the Coral Gold Cup this weekend.

Two previous winners are possible contenders, Bravemansgame and Hewick - the latter would need to run for a different trainer as Shark Hanlon's suspension starts on December 1.

There are plenty of other Irish contenders, with Banbridge, Corbetts Cross, Envoi Allen, Found A Fifty and Jungle Boogie all still in.

Image: Corbetts Cross jumps to victory in the National Hunt Chase

Dan Skelton has perhaps surprisingly left in Grey Dawning, with Ryanair winner Protektorat also possible, while Venetia Williams has two strong contenders as well.

They are Royale Pagaille, winner of his second Betfair Chase on Saturday and owned by Rich Ricci, and L'Homme Presse, who would have been second to Bravemansgame two years ago but for unseating Charlie Deutsch at the last. Ahoy Senor, Ga Law and Ginny's Destiny complete the list.

The sponsors make Corbetts Cross and Envoi Allen their 4/1 joint-favourites.