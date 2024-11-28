Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hat-trick seekers clash over jumps at Lingfield

Before attention turns to Newbury and a fantastic weekend on Sky Sports Racing, the cameras head to Lingfield on Thursday for some jumps action.

1.45 Lingfield - In-form pair Vision De Maine & Aworkinprogress clash

Two improving young hat-trick seekers clash in a fascinating third race at Lingfield, the Download The At The Races App Handicap Chase (1.45).

The David Pipe-trained Vision De Maine has looked a natural since jumping fences, winning both starts over fences with a bit to spare. An 8lb rise for his latest course and distance success will demand further improvement but he should prove tough to beat under Jack Tudor.

Aworkinprogress made a winning fencing debut when successful at Stratford last month and with that form being franked since, he rates a huge danger providing he can handle these quicker conditions.

Alex Hales' Has Troke claimed a Newcastle novice handicap chase on his penultimate start and is worth consideration on his seasonal return.

2.55 Lingfield - Redknapp's The Two Harrys in action

Harry Redknapp is a name now synonymous with jumps racing and he owns The Two Harrys, who runs in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Novices' Hurdle (2.55) for Harry Derham.

He made a reasonable start at Wincanton in April 2023 but will need to improve on his most recent effort at Warwick.

De Kingpin is a half-brother to smart stayers Sizing Tennessee and Mount Ida and has shown plenty of promise already for Ben Pauling, including when chasing home Mister Meggit at Doncaster in March.

Miller Spirit was a 97-rated flat performer and has enjoyed a wonderful summer, winning on five occasions between May and October. Gary and Josh Moore's four-year-old's attentions switch to hurdling where he will be well fancied to make a winning start under Niall Houlihan.

Nicky Martin's French Emperor cost £76,000 following his third in a Loughanmore maiden point and warrants respect on his rules debut under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Image: The Harry Redknapp-owned The Two Harrys runs at Lingfield on Thursday

1.10 Lingfield - Exciting Jasmine Bliss makes hurdling debut

Jasmine Bliss looked to relish softer conditions when winning at Wetherby and Newbury at the start of the year and Derham's mare rates a fascinating hurdling debutant who should be well suited by the extra distance of the Watch Unbridled On attheraces.com Mares' Maiden Hurdle (1.10).

Sister Marguerite finished a neck second on her sole point start and is worth a market watch as she has her first start for the in-form Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch duo.

Jerry McGrath went to £180,000 to purchase Holloway Queen who finished second in her only point start and is another who makes her debut for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.

Watch every race from Lingfield all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, November 28.