Today on Sky Sports Racing: Strong Leader, Captain Teague & The Jukebox Man all star at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting

Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting begins with a card full of jumps stars on Friday, featuring the likes of Strong Leader, Captain Teague and The Jukebox Man.

3.05 Newbury - Strong Leader the one to beat in Long Distance Hurdle

The Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.05), the second of Friday's Grade Two contests, sees the return of Britain's leading stayer as Strong Leader stars for Olly Murphy.

At just seven years old, he is very much the new kid on the block in this division, finishing third in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham before seemingly being better suited by Aintree's flatter surface when landing Grade One Liverpool Hurdle in April.

Dan Skelton's Langer Dan usually saves his best performances for the Spring and having landed a second Coral Cup at the Festival in March, he was narrowly denied in Graded contests at Aintree and Sandown. In receipt of 2lb, he is well-in on official ratings.

Monmiral will have race fitness on his side after his recent course run but has a bit to find with the leader contenders, while Flight Deck will be hoping to pick up some prize money.

Image: Langer Dan and Harry Skelton celebrate winning the Coral Cup

1.55 Newbury - The Jukebox Man & Captain Teague clash in John Francome

Two of the most exciting novice chasers around meet in a fascinating renewal of the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase (1.55).

The Jukebox Man enjoyed a successful novice hurdling campaign including when agonisingly denied in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham before chasing home Dancing City at Aintree. He looks to be one of the leading British challengers for the Brown Advisory Chase in March and should come into his own when stepped up to three miles later this season.

This is a fiercely competitive place to start however, and Paul Nicholls' Captain Teague holds obvious claims. Winner of the Grade One Challow Hurdle at this track last year, he made a winning chase debut in a walkover at Exeter and will be expected to take high order in this division.

Jonjo and AJ O'Neill's Johnnywho is another exciting prospect and must be feared after winning his only chase start at Carlisle, beating the reopposing Bugsie Seagull by one-and-a-half lengths. Boombawn and Masaccio complete the field.

12.15 Newbury - Unbeaten Regent's Stroll makes jumping debut

A leading prospect from bumpers last season, Regent's Stroll will be the one to beat in the opener, the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle (12.15).

Paul Nicholls' youngster rates as one of the most promising novices in training after winning both bumper starts last season, particularly impressive when claiming the Sales bumper here.

Never rule out Nicky Henderson though. He has dominated this contest, winning it on seven of the last ten occasions and saddles debutant Ferando who is worth a market watch under Nico de Boinville.

Warren Greatrex saddles Good And Clever who finished an excellent third in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree and completes the shortlist.

Watch every race from Newbury and Doncaster all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, November 29.